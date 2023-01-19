Ford says it had not made Virginia site selection decision on battery plant

A Ford Motor Co. spokeswoman said Thursday the auto manufacturer had not selected a site for its planned electric vehicle battery plant in partnership with a Chinese company, just hours after the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that two sources said the company had notified state officials that it had picked Virginia for the multi-billion dollar project.

The Ford statement came in response to a Times-Dispatch report citing two sources who said the company had notified Virginia officials that it had selected the Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill in Pittsylvania County for the plant. The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity.

"Ford had not made a site selection decision," company spokeswoman Melissa Miller said by email Thursday.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin scuttled plans for the plant in late December, which the conservative outlet The Daily Caller reported based on an anonymous source who described the reasons behind the governor's actions. Youngkin publicly discussed his decision earlier this month after delivering his State of the Commonwealth address, citing his concerns about Chinese government influence.

Ford's plans are in partnership with the Chinese company Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., which Bloomberg reported last month would operate the factory and own the technology while Ford would own the plant. An estimated 2,500 workers would make lithium iron phosphate batteries for Ford's electric vehicles.

Youngkin came under fire for his action, and in an interview Tuesday he said the notion that Ford had decided on Virginia was "fundamentally wrong."

"The fact is, of course, that Ford investigated this site and how their interest stacked up against any other site was clearly yet to be determined because we had not even submitted an incentive package," he said in the Tuesday interview.

Asked if anyone had notified him that Ford had chosen Virginia, Youngkin declined to answer.

Bloomberg reported in mid-December that Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford was also considering Michigan for the plant. It's unclear if any other states are under consideration.

Youngkin told reporters Thursday that The Times-Dispatch “chose to ignore the facts” and said the newspaper had an agenda.

He continued his criticism of the project, saying “a company that is majorly influenced by the Chinese Communist Party was going to operate the plant and the employees were going to work for the Chinese Communist Party-controlled company.”

“I felt like it was a bit deceptive the way they had structured it, and therefore I said, we're not going to submit a proposal.”

The Pittsylvania County site includes about 3,500 acres.

Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, the state House minority leader, called on Youngkin to reverse course on the potential $3.5 billion plant, which would create an estimated 2,500 new jobs in one of the poorest areas of the state.

"The governor in his ambition to run for president is leaving folks behind," Scott said in a statement. "He owes hardworking Virginians an answer about what really went on and what his plan is to fix this.”

How gas prices have changed in Richmond in the last week How gas prices have changed in Richmond in the last week