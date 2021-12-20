Former colleagues mourn the death of longtime state Sen. Russ Potts

Former Virginia Senate colleagues are mourning the loss of longtime state Sen. Russ Potts, a Winchester Republican who died Sunday at 82.

Potts, the first sports promoter named to the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, represented the Winchester area in the Senate from 1992 to 2008.

He led the Senate Education and Health Committee for the last five years of his tenure.

Potts considered himself a political moderate and ran for governor as an independent in 2005, trailing far behind Democrat Tim Kaine and Republican Jerry Kilgore.

Potts got 2.2% of the vote, but Virginia politicos remember his 2005 campaign for his humorous and cacophonous "We Want Potts" TV ad, which featured an assortment of supporters banging on pots and pans and chanting "We Want Potts!"

Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, noted in a statement that he and Potts were both first elected in 1991.

"His love of sports and innate skill for showmanship made him ideally suited for this pursuit. And, it meant that Russ could achieve something to which we all aspire: loving his job," Norment said.