Former Commerce Secretary Brian Ball returns to Richmond law firm

Brian Ball is back to cutting economic development deals, but this time for private clients instead of state government.

Ball, who served as secretary of commerce and trade for Gov. Ralph Northam, has returned to Williams Mullen, a Richmond law firm where he worked for nearly 30 years before joining state government. He will rejoin the firm's corporate section as counsel and work with its economic development team.

His crowning achievement as commerce secretary was helping to land Amazon's East Coast headquarters in Arlington County, a promised $2.5 billion capital investment in Crystal City that is expected to create at least 25,000 jobs. The Northam administration said it attracted $81 billion in economic investment and created 103,000 jobs during its four-year term.

"We are thrilled to have Brian return to us in a new capacity," said Woody Fowler, president and CEO of Williams Mullen, Virginia's third largest law firm after McGuireWoods and Hunton Andrews Kurth.

"His knowledge of our firm and its resources, combined with his insight in working effectively with the governor's office and Cabinet secretaries, make him an incredibly valuable asset to clients looking to locate and grow their businesses in the commonwealth and beyond," Fowler said in an announcement Wednesday.

It's not an unusual move for former governors and their Cabinet secretaries to join law practices after their terms expire, even if they're not lawyers.

Ball's immediate predecessor as commerce and trade secretary, Todd Haymore, who is not an attorney, joined Hunton Andrews Kurth after the end of Gov. Terry McAuliffe's administration as managing director of its global economic development, commerce and government relations group.

As commerce and trade secretary, Ball oversaw 10 state agencies, including the Virginia Economic Development Authority, and worked with the General Assembly to create the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority to direct investments in technological research and development that aid the state economy

He also oversaw Virginia Housing, the Department of Housing and Community Development and Virginia Tourism.

"I look forward to leveraging my experience and resources to help clients achieve their business objectives," he said in the company announcement.

Ball received his law degree from the University of Virginia, from which he also received his undergraduate degree in the Echols Scholar program. He has been admitted to practice in Virginia, the District of Columbia and California, where he served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the early 1980s.

Williams Mullen, based on Canal Street in downtown Richmond, employs about 240 attorneys in offices in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.