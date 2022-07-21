Former Del. Jack Reid dies at 79, remembered as stalwart Henrico Republican

In 1987, Jack Reid helped elect Jim Gilmore as Henrico County commonwealth's attorney to launch a political career that ultimately led his friend and fellow Republican to the Virginia Executive Mansion as governor.

Twenty years later, after serving nine terms in the House of Delegates, Mr. Reid called Jimmie Massie, who was working to elect Republicans to office in Virginia and Henrico, to advise him of his plan to retire and urge him to run for his seat representing the 72nd House District.

Mr. Reid, a longtime educator who died early on July 17 just 15 days shy of his 80th birthday, played a central role in a Republican renaissance to make Virginia a two-party state and promote conservative political values, especially in Henrico.

"Jack was very serious about his faith. He was very serious about his family. He was very serious about educating kids," Massie said Thursday. "He was very serious about the state of Virginia and Henrico. He was just a great public servant."

His son, John Reid Jr., is carrying on those values as a radio show host at WRVA, where he shared memories of his father teaching him the Lord's Prayer as a child and then his family reciting it around him before he died on Sunday.

"People who knew the rowdy and boisterous Jack Reid may be surprised that he was teaching his son that it was important to love and respect God and to learn and honor the traditions of our culture and faith," his son wrote in a post on the radio station's Facebook page.

"I’m so thankful for the life of Jack Reid and what he did for his family but also for the lessons he taught me about our heritage and Virginia and America," John Reid wrote.

"About the balance of freedom and personal responsibility and being strong and standing up (sometimes alone) and saying what must be said and doing what must be done even when others will be furious with you."

Gilmore, who first met Mr. Reid at a Henrico Republican Committee meeting in 1974 after serving the U.S. Army in Europe, remembered "my best friend" for much more than politics or his sometimes gruff demeanor.

"There was a period of time when we were moving in Henrico politics where we talked literally every day," he said.

But they also talked about family and sports, especially the University of Virginia's athletic teams, and traveled together to Landover, Md., for the 1982 basketball showdown between UVA's Ralph Sampson and Georgetown University's Patrick Ewing.

"He had a strong, dominating personality, but he also was very funny. Everybody liked him," Gilmore said Thursday. "That enabled him to be a great leader."

Mr. Reid first ran for office, with Gilmore's support, in 1989, defeating Democrat Archibald Wallace with more than 62% of the vote and never looked back, rarely facing opposition.

"One of the reasons Jack didn't have competition was he was so attentive to his constituents," said Massie, who represented the district for five terms before retiring at the beginning of 2018.

Mr. Reid and Gilmore were part of an era of Republican dominance in Henrico politics that centered around former Richmond Mayor Tom Bliley, who became a powerful congressman in the 7th Congressional District, ultimately bequeathing his seat to future House Majority Leader Eric Cantor. Cantor held the seat for 14 years before he was upset by political newcomer David Brat in a 2014 Republican primary.

"Jack served as the district representative for Tom [Bliley] and contributed much to Tom’s success in Congress," Gilmore said in a post about Mr. Reid on his Facebook page.

In January 2006, Mr. Reid escaped injury when a handgun he was unloading in his office accidentally discharged, sending a single bullet into a bullet-proof vest hanging on his office door. Mr. Reid apologized to fellow lawmakers and said he was thankful no one was hurt.

Gilmore, who previously had served as Virginia attorney general, called Mr. Reid "an essential ally to me" as both governor and attorney general.

Mr. Reid also was a reliable and influential ally of Henrico's local government interests, recalled former Henrico County Manager Virgil Hazelett.

"Jack was truly what I call a Virginia gentleman," Hazelett said Thursday. "He would help you in any way he could. He would never say 'no.' He'd say, 'I'm not sure of this, but we'll see.' He was always there."

In addition to his son, Mr. Reid is survived by his wife, Judi, and daughter, Lisa. The family will receive visitors next Wednesday, July 27, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Bliley Funeral Home at 3801 Augusta Ave. in Richmond, according to a Facebook post by John Reid.

A funeral service is scheduled Thursday, July 28, at noon at West End Assembly of God at 401 N. Parham Road in Henrico.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Alpha-1 Foundation for research and treatment of genetic lung diseases.