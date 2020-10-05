Former Del. Tim Hugo, R-Fairfax, formally announces run for LG

Former Del. Tim Hugo, R-Fairfax, has formally announced his campaign for lieutenant governor, saying Republicans must offer Virginians "a clear choice" as Democrats lead an era of "one party government" in Richmond.

Hugo, 57, served in the House of Delegates from 2003 until this past January. Hugo, who had been chairman of the Republican caucus in the House, lost his seat in November to Democrat Dan Helmer as Democrats gained control of the House and the state Senate.

"After not even a year of one-party control, Democrats have radically transformed our commonwealth," Hugo said in a statement announcing his run. "Policies that were once considered too liberal for states like New York and California are becoming law. As a consequence, Virginia will be less safe and less prosperous.

"As Republicans, now more than ever, we must provide voters a clear choice between the radicalism of the left and our common sense conservative policies. I want to ensure that Virginia is a bastion of economic opportunity, protects civil liberties, and has a renewed commitment to public safety. That is why I’m running for Lt. Governor."