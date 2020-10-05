Former Del. Tim Hugo, R-Fairfax, formally announces run for LG

Former Del. Tim Hugo, R-Fairfax, has formally announced his campaign for lieutenant governor, saying Republicans must offer Virginians "a clear choice" as Democrats lead an era of "one party government" in Richmond.
Hugo, 57, served in the House of Delegates from 2003 until this past January. Hugo, who had been chairman of the Republican caucus in the House, lost his seat in November to Democrat Dan Helmer as Democrats gained control of the House and the state Senate.
"After not even a year of one-party control, Democrats have radically transformed our commonwealth," Hugo said in a statement announcing his run. "Policies that were once considered too liberal for states like New York and California are becoming law. As a consequence, Virginia will be less safe and less prosperous.
"As Republicans, now more than ever, we must provide voters a clear choice between the radicalism of the left and our common sense conservative policies. I want to ensure that Virginia is a bastion of economic opportunity, protects civil liberties, and has a renewed commitment to public safety. That is why I’m running for Lt. Governor."
Last year Hugo was a sponsor of a General Assembly compromise providing state tax relief for residents and businesses that flowed from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that President Donald Trump signed in late 2017.
The final bill was shaped around a Senate plan to generally conform state tax laws to the new federal law, instead of allowing taxpayers to claim the higher standard deduction on their federal taxes and itemize deductions in their state returns, as Hugo and the Republican-controlled House of Delegates initially proposed.
Hugo, an Army veteran and former congressional staffer, is executive director of The Free File Alliance, a nonprofit coalition of tax software companies that partners with the IRS to provide free electronic tax services.
Like Northern Virginia business consultant Puneet Ahluwalia, one of his opponents for the GOP nomination, Hugo is a consultant for The Livingston Group, a Washington-based government relations firm. It lists Hugo's practice areas as defense/technologies and homeland security; science, technology and telecommunications; and transportation, shipbuilding, shipping and ports.
Also seeking the GOP nomination Del. Glenn Davis R-Virginia Beach and Lance Allen of Fauquier County, an Air Force veteran who works for a national security and technology firm.
Democratic candidates who have announced runs for lieutenant governor are: Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William; Del. Hala Ayala, D-Prince William; Paul Goldman, former chair of the state Democratic Party; and Xavier Warren, a lobbyist for nonprofits and an NFL player agent. Democrats exploring campaigns for lieutenant governor include Sean Perryman, head of the Fairfax County NAACP; Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke; and Norfolk City Councilwoman Andria McClellan.
(804) 649-6645
Twitter: @AndrewCainRTD
Michael Martz contributed to this report.