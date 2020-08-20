Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe files paperwork to raise funds for gubernatorial run

The filing lists Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, as the campaign committee's treasurer. Lucas, the president pro tempore of the Senate and a powerful member of the legislature's Black caucus, faces felony charges connect to the toppling of a Confederate statue in Portsmouth in June.

The filing also lists longtime Democratic strategist Tom Buneo as the main contact for the campaign committee. Buneo was the chief operating office for McAuliffe's political fundraising arm during his term as governor.

McAuliffe is the third Democrat to file such paperwork ahead of the 2021 gubernatorial elections to succeed Gov. Ralph Northam, whose term expires in 2022.

Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, and Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, filed in the spring. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Attorney General Mark Herring have also declared they intend to run in what could be a crowded field.

In response to news of McAuliffe’s filing, Carroll Foy said in a statement: “This is the moment where the politics of yesterday won’t do.”

“The politics of the past are not the change we need, and the politicians of the past won’t save us. Virginians are calling for change in the streets,” Carroll Foy said.