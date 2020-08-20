Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe files paperwork to raise funds for gubernatorial run

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who has teased at a run for governor after considering a run for president, filed paperwork on Tuesday with Virginia election officials to formally fundraise for his campaign.
McAuliffe, 63, has encouraged speculation about his run for governor while becoming a prominent surrogate for the presidential campaign of Joe Biden. McAuliffe has declined to make a formal announcement on his plans until after the November elections.
The Northern Virginia Democrat served as governor from 2014 to 2018. Virginia law bars governors from serving consecutive terms. McAuliffe would be Virginia's first governor to serve two terms since Mills Godwin, who served as a Democrat from 1966 to 1970 and as a Republican from 1974 to 1978. McAuliffe first ran for governor in 2009, losing the Democratic nomination to state Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath.
McAuliffe could not be immediately reached for comment.
Tuesday's filing, obtained through the Virginia Department of Elections, lists McAuliffe as seeking the governorship in 2021 and authorizes him to disclose he is fundraising to run for office.
McAuliffe has for months been actively fundraising through his political action committee, "Common Good Virginia," but under broad claims that the funding is to support Democratic causes in the state.
The filing lists Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, as the campaign committee's treasurer. Lucas, the president pro tempore of the Senate and a powerful member of the legislature's Black caucus, faces felony charges connect to the toppling of a Confederate statue in Portsmouth in June.
The filing also lists longtime Democratic strategist Tom Buneo as the main contact for the campaign committee. Buneo was the chief operating office for McAuliffe's political fundraising arm during his term as governor.
McAuliffe is the third Democrat to file such paperwork ahead of the 2021 gubernatorial elections to succeed Gov. Ralph Northam, whose term expires in 2022.
Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, and Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, filed in the spring. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Attorney General Mark Herring have also declared they intend to run in what could be a crowded field.
In response to news of McAuliffe’s filing, Carroll Foy said in a statement: “This is the moment where the politics of yesterday won’t do.”
“The politics of the past are not the change we need, and the politicians of the past won’t save us. Virginians are calling for change in the streets,” Carroll Foy said.
McAuliffe, a former chairman of the Democratic National Committee and a powerful fundraiser, raised $1.7 million in the first half of the year through his political fundraising arm - more than all declared candidates combined.
Carroll Foy reported $810,790 for the same time period, followed by McClellan, who raised $490,374, according to campaign filings.
Among Republicans, Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, is the only formally declared candidate. Chase reported $227,364 in contributions from the first half of the year.
Former Virginia state Sen. Bill Carrico, R-Grayson, and Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, a former Speaker of the House, are both exploring gubernatorial bids. Carrico is expected to make an announcement in September or October. Cox said he would wait until after the November elections.
