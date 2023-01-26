Former Henrico Del. Jimmie Massie dies at 64

Former Del. James P. "Jimmie" Massie III, an investor and Henrico County Republican who served five terms in the House of Delegates, died unexpectedly on Wednesday at his vacation home in Mathews County.

The cause of death could not immediately be determined.

Massie, 64, was a towering figure, in both height and personality, known for his advocacy of business interests in legislative policy during a long period of Republican dominance in the House under then-Speaker Bill Howell, R-Stafford. He retired from the House in 2017, just before the first of a series of legislative elections that gave Democrats control in 2020 for one term before Republicans regained the majority last year.

House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said he was "shocked and grieved to learn of the sudden death" of Massie, who was first elected to the House in 2007 after a high-profile primary against James C. "Jimmy" Wheat III, the scion of another prominent family in Richmond-area business and investment circles.

"No one who served alongside him during his 10 years here in the House will ever forget him," Gilbert said in a statement on Thursday. "While he was known outside the Capitol for his business success and deep involvement in the community, in the House he was known for his commitment to formulating good public policy."

"His love of detail was matched only by his outgoing, gregarious personality that made him a joy to serve with," Gilbert added. "To say that he will be missed among his former colleagues is a woeful understatement."

Former Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, who previously served as majority leader, said Massie was part of a small circle of delegates who served as policy advisers to him before he became speaker.

"He was a tremendous help to me," Cox said Thursday. "Jimmie was just so passionate about public policy."

Massie was particularly interested in education policy, both at K-12 and higher education levels. A graduate of the University of Virginia, he was a proud and loud Cavalier sports fan.

"He was just sort of bigger than life, that booming voice, that upbeat personality," Cox said.

Massie also played a prominent role in House Republican resistance to expanding Virginia's Medicaid program under the Affordable Care Act. He served on the Medicaid Innovation Reform Commission, created as part of a 2013 legislative compromise with then-Gov. Bob McDonnell, to determine if and when Virginia would expand the health care program for the poor, elderly and disabled. Under Howell, Massie and other House Republicans on the commission became a political "firewall" against expanding the program, which occurred the year after he left office.

Cox said Massie and his wife, Elizabeth, were deeply involved in the Needle's Eye Ministries Inc., a nondenominational organization in Richmond that promoted Christian values in business in the region.

He had succeeded longtime Del. Jack Reid, R-Henrico, a leader of the Republican conservative wing who endorsed him in the primary campaign against Wheat and one other Republican candidate in 2007. After winning the general election against a Democratic opponent, Massie won four consecutive elections without opposition. After he announced his retirement in 2017, Republicans nominated longtime Henrico party activist Eddie Whitlock to run for the 72nd District House seat, but Democrat Schuyler VanValkenburg won the first of three elections that year.

In addition to his wife, Massie is survived by four children: James IV, William, Becky and John.

