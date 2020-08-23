Former Lt. Gov. John H. Hager dies at 83

Then came what Mr. Hager calls “the curveball.” He was stricken with polio, which eliminated his ability to walk and in Mr. Hager’s words turned his life “upside down.”

The memoir details how Mr. Hager rebuilt his life and career while striving to look beyond disability and “make the wheelchair disappear.”

Mr. Hager was born in Durham, N.C., in 1936. Following in the footsteps of his father, Virgil Duke Hager, Mr. Hager graduated from Purdue University and became an executive at American Tobacco.

Mr. Hager, who had also earned an MBA at Harvard, met the former Maggie Chase in 1970 at the Country Club of Virginia, of which he would later serve as president. The couple wed in 1971 — two years before Mr. Hager was hit with polio.

The Hagers’ first son, Jack, was born in May 1973. That summer, the Hager family was preparing to move from Richmond to New York, where Mr. Hager was to assume his new post as executive vice president of American Tobacco. Mr. Hager wrote that on July 31, he went for a jog on Grove Avenue. Somehow he fell down and knocked himself out. He wrote that for the next few days he felt “enormous pain and stiffness.”