Former Northam chief of staff to lead Washington region planning organization

Clark Mercer, chief of staff to then-Gov. Ralph Northam, has been named executive director of a regional planning and policy organization for two dozen local governments in the greater Washington, D.C. area.

Mercer, 43, will lead the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, one of the country's most prominent regional planning organizations and an influential player in economic development, transportation planning, affordable housing and other public initiatives in an area that includes the Northern Virginia suburbs.

After serving as chief of staff under Northam for eight years - during Northam's terms as lieutenant governor and governor - he will bring a public policy background and political experience to a regional body that works closely with local and state governments in a region critical to Virginia's economy.

"I've been trying to figure out how to continue to serving and working with government to move these issues forward," said Mercer, a Hanover County resident who stepped down from his state role when Northam left office at the end of his term almost a year ago.

"Obviously, they're a major driver of the state's economy," he said of local governments in Northern Virginia. "When they speak with one voice, they can move the needle to push issues."

In January, Mercer will succeed Chuck Bean, who is stepping down after 10 years as director of COG, as it is known.

"Clark Mercer possesses all of the attributes that you could ask for to be a successful leader in our complex, tri-state region," said COG Board Chair Christian Dorsey, vice chair of the Arlington County Board of Supervisors.

Mercer, a native of Alexandria, played a role in three of the Northam administration's biggest achievements in the Washington region - the selection of Crystal City for the East Coast headquarters of Amazon in 2018; a $4 billion plan to build a new rail bridge across the Potomac River that will open up passenger and freight rail service in Virginia; and the dedication of state and regional funding to restore the Washington Metro transit system.

"We're happy to partner with Clark as a regional leader and collaborator," said Joe McAndrew, vice president of government affairs and infrastructure at the Greater Washington Partnership. It is focused on many of the same issues in a mega-region from Richmond to Baltimore.