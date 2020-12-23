Former S.C. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison's PAC boosts Virginia Democrats' voter registration push

The political action committee of former South Carolina U.S. Senate nominee Jaime Harrison will make "an initial five-figure investment" to seed a voter registration drive in partnership with Virginia Democrats ahead of next year's statewide elections.

Harrison, who lost to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., raised more than $100 million for his run.

Virginia Democrats say the voter registration efforts in Virginia will focus on "communities and areas campaigns have previously overlooked." The partnership with Harrison's Dirt Road PAC will focus on building grassroots networks across the state and seek to educate Virginia voters "about how to cast their ballot safely and effectively amidst the pandemic."

In 2021 Virginians will elect a governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general and all 100 seats are up in the House of Delegates.

During this year's unprecedented election during the pandemic, more than 2.8 million Virginians voted in advance, either in person or via mail ballots, while 1.6 million votes were cast in person on Election Day.