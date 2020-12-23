Former S.C. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison's PAC boosts Virginia Democrats' voter registration push

The political action committee of former South Carolina U.S. Senate nominee Jaime Harrison will make "an initial five-figure investment" to seed a voter registration drive in partnership with Virginia Democrats ahead of next year's statewide elections.
Harrison, who lost to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., raised more than $100 million for his run.
Virginia Democrats say the voter registration efforts in Virginia will focus on "communities and areas campaigns have previously overlooked." The partnership with Harrison's Dirt Road PAC will focus on building grassroots networks across the state and seek to educate Virginia voters "about how to cast their ballot safely and effectively amidst the pandemic."
In 2021 Virginians will elect a governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general and all 100 seats are up in the House of Delegates.
During this year's unprecedented election during the pandemic, more than 2.8 million Virginians voted in advance, either in person or via mail ballots, while 1.6 million votes were cast in person on Election Day.
"As a former state party chair and DNC associate chair, Jaime knows the kind of work it takes to engage and educate communities to drive up turnout in elections, and voter registration is always the first step in that process," said Susan Swecker, chair of the Democratic Party of Virginia. "We're thrilled to have Dirt Road PAC continue his vision by partnering with us to register thousands of new voters in what is going to be a critical election year in Virginia."
Harrison said in a statement: "I'm proud to be partnering with the Democratic Party of Virginia to register new voters and empower Virginians to decide their own future."
The Virginia Public Access Project has reported that voter registration in Virginia "went into a free fall" when the pandemic hit in March before recovering by July. As of Nov. 1, Virginia had 5.97 million registered voters, up from 5.52 million in 2016.
This year's 74.6% voter turnout was a modern record for the state, but turnout traditionally plummets in Virginia the year after a presidential election. Virginia's 2016 turnout was 72.05% but it fell to 47.6% in 2017 when Ralph Northam was elected governor.
Virginia holds two special elections Jan. 5, to fill the seats of Dels. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, who resigned to focus full time on her campaign for governor, and Del. Joe Lindsey, a Democrat who stepped down to become a general district court judge in Norfolk.
