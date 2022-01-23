Former Sen. Glen Sturtevant to run in new 12th District, setting up three-way GOP battle

Former Sen. Glen Sturtevant, who lost his seat in 2019 after one term, will run for election next year in a new Senate district in Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights, setting up a three-way battle for the Republican nomination with Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, and businesswoman Tina Ramirez.

Sturtevant, 39, says he will seek the party nomination in the new 12th District under a political map the Virginia Supreme Court approved last month, which shifts the district from one side of the Richmond area to the other and leans it heavily Republican.

The new district does not include the incumbent senator for the 12th, Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, whose home in western Henrico County is now part of the new 16th District. But the new 12th does include the home of Chase, who currently represents the 11th District and recently dropped out of a GOP congressional nomination contest for the right to challenge Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.

“It is a brand-new, newly drawn Senate district,” Sturtevant told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “There is no incumbent, though there are folks in office who happen to live there.”