Former Sen. John W. Warner, who led Virginia's congressional delegation, dies at 94

"He's proud of who he is," Kaine said at the time. "He's been proud to be a member of the GOP, but he's always put country and commonwealth above anything else - and especially on matters of national security."

Kaine said in a statement Wednesday: "Virginia has lost an unmatched leader and my family has lost a dear friend."

Sen. Mark Warner, who ran against John Warner in 1996 and later counted him as a political ally and friend, said in a statement Wednesday:

“In Virginia, we expect a lot of our elected officials. We expect them to lead, yet remain humble. We expect them to serve, but with dignity. We expect them to fight for what they believe in, but without making it personal. John Warner was the embodiment of all that and more."

In 2020 Mr. Warner endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for president two days ahead of Virginia's Super Tuesday primary.

A fateful turn

Mr. Warner nearly did not become a U.S. senator. He had finished second for the 1978 GOP nomination to conservative Richard Obenshain at a convention in Richmond. But Obenshain was killed that summer in a plane crash in Chesterfield County. The Republican State Central Committee then chose Mr. Warner as the party's new nominee.