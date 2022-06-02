Former Speaker Kirk Cox to lead business higher ed council

Former House Speaker Kirk Cox will return to Capitol Square in a new role for an old cause — the advancement of higher education and its relationship with the needs of Virginia’s business community.

Cox, who retired from politics last year after 32 years in the House of Delegates and an unsuccessful bid for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, will become president of the Virginia Business Higher Education Council on July 1, following the retirement of longtime leader Donald J. Finley.

The council has become an influential partner of politicians and business leaders over the past 25 years under Finley, who served as education secretary under Gov. Gerald Baliles and has worked in state higher education policy for more than 50 years.

“As president of VBHEC since its founding, Don Finley has served with extraordinary dedication, foresight, energy and grace,” Council Chairman Dennis Treacy said this week. “His work has improved the lives of all Virginians who serve in, or benefit from, our top-ranked public higher education system.”

Cox should be an easy fit with the council. A retired high school government teacher, he led a series of major legislative initiatives to boost Virginia’s colleges and universities, encouraging them to expand degree and credential programs to fill the needs of a fast-changing workforce, but also to moderate tuition increases to make higher education affordable.

“This is where the business community rightly wanted to go for a long time,” he said in an interview on Thursday.

Cox, 64, sponsored only one piece of legislation in 2019 during his term as speaker, creating “individual performance agreements” for colleges and universities to focus on producing degrees for students in fields where business needs skilled talent.

The legislation also boosted the Innovative Internship Fund, now known as the Virginia Talent + Opportunity Partnership, which awards grants to colleges and universities to work with businesses to offer internships to students looking for pathways to careers in Virginia.

The partnership will receive $13 million as part of a $33 million package of programs in the newly adopted state budget to focus on higher education’s role in workforce development.

“That’s a really good way to jump-start the program,” Cox said.

The budget includes almost $1 billion in new funding for colleges and universities, including money to hold tuition increases at no more than 3% a year, increase financial aid for needy students, and the state’s share of 10% raises for college faculty and employees over two years.

Those investments align with the business council’s Growth4VA initiative, which pushed last fall for $880 million in new state investments in higher education, both to expand access for students to attend colleges and universities and to create opportunities for them to develop the right skills for careers in high-demand fields.

“This ought to be a major step forward for college access,” Finley said in an interview on Thursday.

“We are extremely pleased with the budget,” he added.

Finley also is happy with the choice of Cox as his successor.

“In the last 10 to 15 years, he’s been a champion for higher education,” Finley said. “He’s a great find for the organization. He has relationships that are much more current.”

Among those relationships is Makola Abdullah, president of Virginia State University in Cox’s old House district, chairman of the Council of Presidents for state higher education institutions and a member of the business council’s board of directors.

“Former Speaker Cox has dedicated his life to teaching and public service,” Abdullah said in a statement. “His personal leadership on major legislative and budget actions for well over a decade shows his deep commitment to higher education and to preparing all of Virginia’s young people for excellent job opportunities and fulfilling lives.”

“On a personal note, I have long appreciated the dedication, positive spirit, and collaborative approach that Kirk Cox brings to the educational mission,” he added. “He was the delegate representing Virginia State University for a number of years, and I worked closely with him to bring additional resources to our campus and keep college affordable for our students.”

For Cox, it was a relatively short retirement from public life, but he’s enthusiastic about the business council’s mission.

“I love policy,” he said. “I really wanted something that was policy-oriented.”