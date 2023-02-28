Richmond Times-Dispatch State Editor Mary Anne Pikrone was almost alone in the newsroom on a quiet New Year's Day in 2006 when she first heard of an unspeakable tragedy in a South Richmond neighborhood. Bryan and Kathryn Harvey, two well-loved fixtures of Richmond's cultural scene, had been found brutally murdered with their two children in their Woodland Heights home.

The first person Pikrone called for help was Ed Kelleher, a deputy news editor with whom she had worked for nearly 30 years at the Times-Dispatch and, before that, the Richmond News Leader.

"He dropped everything and came in," she said. "Once I knew he was coming into the newsroom, I knew I'd be okay."

Mr. Kelleher, a resident of North Chesterfield County who died on Saturday at age 79 after a long battle with cancer, had the same calming, reassuring effect on everyone who worked with him in his 32 years as a daily newspaper editor and reporter in Richmond. Colleagues and friends remember a man who had an uncanny ability to focus on what mattered most at the moment, while never losing sight of everything else he had to do in the intense, deadline-driven world of a daily newspaper.

That ability had everything to do with the humanity he brought to the job — and his colleagues — every day.

"Ed deeply cared about people," said former Times-Dispatch editor Tom Kapsidelis, who came to the paper in 1988 from United Press International. "He cared about the people who worked at the newspaper. He cared about the people the paper would write about. And he cared about the people who read the paper."

"His kindness and empathy were at the core of what made him a great journalist and co-worker," Kapsidelis said.

“Ed was the most patient, thoughtful editor,” said Paige Mudd, Lee Enterprises’ local news director for the east region, who first worked with Mr. Kelleher in 1999 as a summer intern at The Times-Dispatch.

“Young reporters always waited in line for him to edit our stories because we knew he would make them so much better, but he would also take the extra time to walk us through each change and every nuance so that we could improve as writers and journalists.”

Mr. Kelleher also was a tireless worker who would focus relentlessly on the job when the stakes were highest.

The breaking news team arrived at 6 a.m. on March 28, 2008, to find Mr. Kelleher still at work from the night before, chasing three big stories that had broken after midnight: a train derailment in Henrico County, a spate of shootings that shut down a 20-mile section of Interstate 64 near Charlottesville and the slaying of a 21-year-old Virginia Commonwealth University student who was robbed, then shot in the back near the tennis courts at Byrd Park in Richmond.

As always, Mr. Kelleher said, "It's not a problem."

Former Times-Dispatch and News Leader editor David Burton recalled him as "a great friend and ever reliable ally who could remain unflappable during even the most raging storms."

Mr. Kelleher carried a recognizable name in the Richmond area, where he had grown up as one of five children of J. Michael Kelleher Sr. and Marie Krafft Kelleher. They had founded what is now Kelleher HVAC with their oldest son, Joe, its current president, in 1968.

Ed Kelleher's wry, understated sense of humor was evident in the obituary he helped to write for himself, which noted, "Efforts to educate Ed, with varying degrees of success, were made at St. Paul's Catholic School and Benedictine High School in Richmond, at Wheeling College in Wheeling, W.Va., and in the U.S. Air Force and Virginia Air National Guard.'

"That's him right there," said April Marie Mendis, one of three daughters from the first of his two marriages.

Mr. Kelleher joined the U.S. Marines Corps and became a platoon leader before a bad case of poison ivy forced a medical discharge, recalled his brother Joe, who said he then joined the U.S. Air Force, "where he could stay away from poison ivy." He was stationed in Tokyo and Guam, where he learned Mandarin Chinese and Japanese, and wrote for a newspaper, as he had done at Benedictine and Wheeling.

"He loved everything about the profession and he loved everybody in it," his brother said.

Mr. Kelleher returned to Richmond and began working at the News Leader, the daily afternoon paper, in 1977. He moved to the Times-Dispatch, the morning paper, when it merged with the News Leader on June 1, 1992, and remained there until retiring in 2009. He never gave up wordsmithing, helping his wife, Emily, at her Japanese translation business, Ando Trans-Edit LLC.

An avid marathon runner, he edited "Miles and Minutes," the bimonthly newsletter for the Richmond Road Runners Club, and contributed to Boomer Magazine. In addition to running, his family said that nature photography (he was an enthusiastic bird watcher), community service, local sports and the Yorkies he shared with his wife "filled Ed's post-retirement days with meaning and joy."

"He ran a good race," Joe Kelleher said.

Mr. Kelleher is survived by his wife, Emily, and three daughters: Ms. Mendis, of Montclair, Va.; Fumi Mariana Kelleher Carlson, of Birkenfeld, Ore.; and Ulala Kelleher Sakashita, of Kobe, Japan. His sister, Marie Kelleher Harris, died before him, but he is survived by three brothers: Joe, of Henrico County; Patrick T. Kelleher, of Mechanicsville; and Francis J. Kelleher, of Powhatan County. He leaves behind six grandchildren and "10 adoring nieces and nephews," the family said.

The family plans to hold a private celebration of life for Mr. Kelleher later this year.

