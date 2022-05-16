Former VITA executive takes job with state telecommunications vendor

The former chief operating officer at the Virginia Information Technologies Agency has taken a new role as executive of a private company that provides services to state government agencies, including more than 60 in Virginia's executive branch.

Jon Ozovek, who resigned in February after Gov. Glenn Youngkin replaced VITA's top leader, will become chief transformation officer at Iron Bow Technologies, one of eight companies that provides telecommunications services to state executive branch agencies under Virginia's multi-vendor approach to IT support.

Ozovek said Monday that he will not manage the VITA account at Iron Bow, which signed a $340 million contract with Virginia in 2018 to provide "end-user services" - such as desk-top and laptop computers - to agencies during the state's transition from a 13-year, $2.4 billion contract with Northrop Grumman Corp.

"I would be working with different states, counties, cities, and state and local entities," he said in an email message. "I have seen quite a few gaps in public sector experience that I believe I will be able to address for these critical governments."

Ozovek, hired as chief operating officer at VITA in 2019 to guide its transition from a source-source to multi-vendor system, left the IT agency soon after Youngkin replace Chief Information Officer Nelson Moe with Phil Wittmer. Wittmer, a former CIO for Kansas state government, left after less than a month in the job.

Demetrias Rodgers, who had been Ozovek's deputy, served as acting chief operating officer for three months before resigning last month for a job in the private IT industry.

Iron Bow, based in Herndon, said Monday that Ozovek will lead work on new IT services and solutions, cybersecurity and resilience from cyber attacks for state and local governments, and educational institutions.

"Jonathan's extensive wealth of knowledge and experience in both state and local government as well as private industry will be a game-changer for Iron Bow's strategy and offerings," President and CEO Rene LaVigne, president and CEO said in the announcement. "We are thrilled to have him on our team."

In the announcement, Ozovek said, "I am very excited to be on board with Iron Bow and look forward to driving technology transformation nationally, where we can work with my former peers at the state and local levels to attain the maximum value from their technology investments, dramatically improving the citizen experience with government, and accelerate business outcomes through technology."