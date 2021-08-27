Four years after credit watch, Virginia's brimming reserves may get constitutional 'super' boost

The assembly already had moved to shore up Virginia's finances before S&P downgraded the state's financial outlook. Led by then-Appropriations Chairman Chris Jones, R-Suffolk, the assembly created the cash reserve fund as part of the budget in 2017 to give the state a more flexible way to save money than the constitutionally governed rainy day fund.

"We knew it was coming," said Jones, who lost his re-election bid in 2019 after 21 years in the House.

Under the constitution, the state can withdraw money from the rainy day fund if it experiences a shortfall in core revenues - individual and corporate income taxes and sales and use taxes - of 2% or more. The cash reserve fund can be tapped if those revenues fall short by 1% during a fiscal year.

"I hope there is a super deposit required because that would go into the rainy day fund, and that's going to be harder to get to," Layne said.

The assembly didn't put the new reserve fund into state code or fund it in 2017, but Jones said he told the national bond rating agencies that fall that he was committed to introducing legislation and including money in the budget the next year.