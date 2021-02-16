Free community college plan nears the finish line

Both chambers are in agreement about extra support for the most needy students. Students who qualify for the highest amount of federal student aid, and enroll in school full time, would receive $900 per semester to help with the cost of food, child care and housing.

Ted Raspiller, the president of John Tyler Community College in Chester, called the program “exciting,” and said it will serve a population of students that faces challenges to obtaining a degree: first-generation college students, who make up a majority of students at the state’s community colleges.

“We can’t remove that first-generation status, but we can help with finances, and we can help them navigate the system,” he said in an interview.

Counseling, he said, can be a lifeline for getting students to completion. Lack of access to information and services like connectivity can derail a degree.

“It’s helping them understand the eligibility and matching that with their interest. And then it’s working with all of those hurdles,” he said.