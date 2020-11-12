Freitas acknowledges outcome won't change in 7th District, without formally conceding

Freitas urged people “who have offered to assist in further investigations or the financing of a recount” to send their money to a website for two Republican senators from Georgia who face runoff elections in January that will determine control of the U.S. Senate.

“To all of our team and volunteers I want to tell you how much I truly appreciate the time and effort you put into this race,” he said. “It has been an honor to be your candidate and to fight alongside you.”

(In a further comment beneath his Facebook post Thursday night, Freitas underscored that he has not conceded and has not "stopped fighting or investigating the results," but he said "we currently don't have enough data" to support a recount. He said that is why he is encouraging people who are offering to back him in a legal challenge or recount to instead back the efforts of Trump and the U.S. senators in Georgia.)

Grant Fox, a spokesman for the Democratic Party of Virginia, said in response: “Instead of offering a concession, Nick Freitas is offering conspiracy theories.”

“He owes voters the truth, not excuses, and should join his fellow Republicans in accepting the results of the election,” Fox said. “Refusing to do so is an attack on our democracy.”