Freitas backs out of 7th District race; acknowledges outcome won't change, without formally conceding

Freitas urged people "who have offered to assist in further investigations or the financing of a recount" to send their money to a website for two Republican senators from Georgia who face runoff elections in January that will determine control of the U.S. Senate.

"To all of our team and volunteers I want to tell you how much I truly appreciate the time and effort you put into this race," he said. "It has been an honor to be your candidate and to fight alongside you."

Grant Fox, a spokesman for the Democratic Party of Virginia, said in response, "Instead of offering a concession, Nick Freitas is offering conspiracy theories."

"He owes voters the truth, not excuses, and should join his fellow Republicans in accepting the results of the election," Fox said. "Refusing to do so is an attack on our democracy."

Freitas won his first election to the House of Delegates in 2015. He narrowly lost the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate to Corey Stewart in 2018. His wife, Tina, lost in a Republican primary challenge of state Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, last year.

This year, Republicans nationally put money and weight behind his campaign against Spanberger to recover the seat the GOP had held since 1971 before she topped Rep. Dave Brat, R-7th, in the 2018 midterm elections.