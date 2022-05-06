Friday is first day for early voting in Va. congressional primaries

Friday is the first day of in-person early voting for Virginia's June 21 congressional primaries.

Click here to find your local voter registration office where you can vote. Virginians do not register by party, so any registered voter in a district with a contest may cast a ballot.

Virginia's June 21 congressional primaries include the contest among six Republicans in the redrawn 7th congressional district for the right to take on Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.

The state Supreme Court has shifted the district from its base in suburban Richmond to Northern Virginia, where it is now based in Prince William, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.

The six GOP candidates are state Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, Crystal Vanuch, Yesli Vega, Derrick Anderson, Gina Ciarcia and David Ross.

Another marquee primary contest June 21 is the Republican nomination fight in the 2nd District between state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, Jarome Bell, Tommy Altman and Andy Baan.

The winner will take on Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, in a swing district based in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake that has become even more competitive in redistricting with the removal of Norfolk, a Democratic stronghold.

Elsewhere, two members of congress face what likely are longshot intraparty challenges June 21.

In the 6th District, which climbs the state's western spine from Roanoke to Winchester, fellow Republican Merritt Hale is taking on Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th, who has held the seat since 2019 after serving for 16 years in the House of Delegates.

In Northern Virginia's 8th District, Victoria Virasingh is challenging Rep. Don Beyer, D-8th, a former two-term lieutenant governor who has held the U.S. House seat since 2014.

In some cases political parties are using party-run processes to nominate candidates rather than a state-run primary. For instance, in the 10th District, based in Loudoun and Prince William counties, Republicans will use a May 21 party canvas to choose a nominee among 11 potential candidates. The winner will take on Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th.