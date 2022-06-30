From casinos to cocktails, hazing to hunting, new Va. laws take effect Friday

A new state budget with tax rebates of $250 per person and $500 per family gets much of the attention, but hundreds of other new state laws take effect Friday.

Here's a look at some other new state laws of note:

Animal cruelty: Animals ordinarily defined as "companion animals" - such as the beagles at Envigo - maintain that status and are covered by certain legal protections unless actively involved in bona fide medical or scientific experimentation.

Arrest quotas: State and local law enforcement agencies may not establish formal or informal quotas requiring officers to make a specific number of arrests or issue a set number of summonses.

Bicycles: People who ride bicycles, motorized skateboards or scooters two abreast must move into single file formation "as soon as practicable" when being overtaken from the rear by a faster moving vehicle.

Casinos: A new law creates a mixed-beverage license for alcoholic beverages to be consumed at casinos.

Cocktails to go: Some licensees can continue to sell mixed beverages to be consumed off-premises. A new law extends the "sunset" on the provision from July 1, 2022 to July 1, 2024.

Commercial driver's licenses: New measures seek to streamline the process for people seeking such licenses, by expanding the number of testing providers, removing wait time for retests, removing the $2 reexamination fee and making CDL road skills test certification valid for six months, up from 60 days. That is meant to give people more time to get the CDL at DMV after they complete the knowledge and skills tests.

Elections: Registrars must report absentee ballot totals by precinct.

Evictions: An employer may not fire or take other punitive action against a worker who misses work for an eviction proceeding as long as the employee has given "reasonable notice" of the proceeding.

Executive orders: An executive order a governor issues under emergency and disaster provisions is limited to 45 days unless legislators take action in the interim. The measure is a response to COVID-19 rules.

Facial recognition technology. Local law enforcement, campus police and state police may use such technology for certain authorized uses. In 2021 Virginia lawmakers had barred local law enforcement from using facial recognition technology.

Gaming: Gaming businesses may not use the phrase "Virginia is for Bettors" in advertisements. A violation is subject to a civil penalty of up to $50,000.

Governor's schools: A new law bars discrimination in the admissions process on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin.

Guardianship: A new law makes several changes to the provisions of adult guardianships and conservatorships. For example, a guardian ad litem appointed to represent someone in a guardianship proceeding must notify the court "as soon as practicable" if the respondent requests counsel.

Hazing: Colleges must provide hazing prevention training. The measure is named Adam's Law after Adam Oakes, a VCU freshman who died of alcohol poisoning after an off-campus fraternity event.

Hunting: People will be allowed to hunt on Sunday on public or private land as long as it is more than 200 yards from a place of worship.

Insurance: Family leave insurance becomes a class of insurance, which means companies will have the option of offering insurance plans that cover family leave benefits.

Medical cannabis: The law removes the Board of Pharmacy patient registration requirement for buying medical cannabis. Patients still must obtain written certification from a health care provider for medical cannabis.

NIL: A new law sets parameters for how student-athletes are compensated and represented regarding the use of the student's name, image or likeness. It bars schools from prohibiting a student-athlete from earning compensation for use of their name, image or likeness, except in certain circumstances.

Parking: The driver of a non-electric car who parks in a space clearly reserved for charging electric vehicles is subject to a civil penalty of up to $25.

Parole Board: Individual votes of members of the Parole Board are public records and subject to Virginia's Freedom of Information Act.

School offenses: Principals must report certain offenses that might be misdemeanors to law enforcement and must notify the parents of any minor student who is subject to such an act that it has been reported to law enforcement.

Sexually explicit content: The Department of Education and local school boards must develop policies to ensure parental notification of instructional material with sexually explicit content.