From Dave Grohl to Edna Lewis, Virginians suggest replacements for Lee statue at U.S. Capitol

The panel charged with recommending a replacement for Virginia's Robert E. Lee statue at the U.S. Capitol says the designee can be someone known for "significant ideals, writings, and/or intellectual thought."

A Fairfax County resident suggests a Grohl model - as in Dave Grohl, the Foo Fighters front man who first gained fame with Nirvana. Grohl was born in Ohio, but grew up in Springfield.

Grohl "has made significant cultural contributions" to Virginia and the world, Thomas McCurdy wrote to the Commission For Historical Statues In The United States Capitol. He added that Grohl is "someone you will not need to worry about having protracted political debates over."

Fortunately, like Doug Wilder, the nation's first elected African American governor, Grohl is ineligible for the honor. People depicted on statues in the Statuary Hall collection must be deceased, according to rules set out by the architect of the U.S. Capitol.

The Virginia commission has not yet set the date of the December meeting in which it will choose an honoree to recommend to the General Assembly.