Front of the line? Richmond seeks federal help for $1.3 billion sewer project

The leader of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday brought a message of potential financial relief for Richmond, which is under mounting state political pressure to complete a $1.3 billion cleanup of an antiquated sewer system that overflows into the James River during heavy rains.
EPA Administrator Michael Regan toured the Shockoe Retention Basin - built almost 40 years ago to catch the "first flush" of sewage-contaminated stormwater - with Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who are seeking his help.
Richmond and its congressional representatives are looking for up to $1 billion in federal aid to end the last 10% of combined-sewer overflows into the James - without potentially tripling wastewater rates in a city where more than 20% of residents are impoverished.
"We're going to make sure our communities that need the funding the most are at the front of the line," Regan said in a news conference held on top of the massive concrete retention basin next to the James in Shockoe Bottom.
The main source of help is likely to be the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a $1 trillion funding package passed with bipartisan support and signed by President Joe Biden late last year. It includes $50 billion to fix water and wastewater problems, including combined sewer systems in old cities such as Richmond.
"This is the single largest investment in water the federal government has ever made," said McEachin, a longtime member of the General Assembly before his election to Congress in 2016.
He is asking Regan to look closely at a provision of the infrastructure law that allows the federal government to waive the requirement for local matching funds in communities, such as Richmond, that are "fiscally stressed."
The provision states, "To the maximum extent practicable, the Administrator shall work with States to prevent the non-Federal share requirements under this subsection from being passed on to rural communities and financially distressed communities."
Richmond officials say the city already is committing $150 million to match the same amount then-Gov. Ralph Northam proposed from the state's share of money from the American Rescue Plan Act, passed last spring without Republican support.
The General Assembly approved the appropriation of $50 million in federal aid for the city's combined-sewer project in special session in August. The remaining $100 million is part of the two-year budget that Northam proposed last month and is pending at the General Assembly.
April Bingham, director of the Richmond Department of Public Utilities, said the city's ability to match additional federal or state contributions "has been exhausted.
Legislation Senate Republicans have proposed and Gov. Glenn Youngkin is pushing would accelerate a deadline negotiated two years ago for the city to complete the work by 2030 instead of 2035.
In his State of the Commonwealth Address Jan. 17, Youngkin said protecting and promoting "the natural beauty of Virginia" would be "a core principle" of his administration.
"That's why we will end the dumping of raw sewage in the James River once and for all."
Bingham said the revised deadline "is just not feasible, even with federal funding."
Richmond has spent $315 million to prevent 90% of the untreated combined-sewer overflows - most of it storm water from city streets mixing with sewage from homes and businesses in the oldest parts of the city.
The final 10% would require the construction of up to five tunnels below the river bottom and use of an abandoned stone quarry or some other way to hold the wastewater until it can be treated.
The sewer pipes built in 19th-century Richmond drain stormwater and wastewater from a 19-square-mile swath of the city and adjoining Henrico County.
"Almost all of it comes to this point ... all by gravity," Pat Bradley, deputy director of the utilities department, told Regan and congressional leaders as they toured the cavernous retention basin.
The basin, completed in the late 1980s at a cost of $60 million, holds up to 35 million gallons of wastewater, with an additional $15 million held in connecting sewer pipes. In a heavy storm, the basin fills up in less than 30 minutes, but it requires up to four days to drain, as the city treats the contaminated water before releasing it into the river.
"This was one of the first solutions," Bradley said. "It gets the first big flush."
Kaine, who served on Richmond City Council and as mayor before becoming lieutenant governor and governor, said in an interview, "This is something I spent a lot of time on as mayor."
"We spent hundreds of millions of dollars," he said. "We have to spend hundreds of millions of dollars more."
Despite those investments - including the doubling of capacity at the city's wastewater treatment plant - the city's combined sewers still discharge 1.9 billion gallons of untreated storm and wastewater into the James each year.
"All of us want to get rid of the untreated sewage in the James River," said Bill Street, chief executive officer of the James River Association, which has been pushing the city and state to fix the problem for decades.
Environmentalists want Richmond to finish the work "as quickly as possible," Street said in an interview after the news conference, "but we're also realists."
"Coming up with a plan that isn't realistic isn't going to help solve the problem," he said.
For Richmond, the final plan also has to be affordable for the city and its utility ratepayers, who already pay some of the highest wastewater rates in Virginia.
Regan promised to work with Youngkin and Secretary of Natural Resources Andrew Wheeler, who served as EPA administrator under President Donald Trump, to find sources of funding for a solution that Richmond utility customers can afford.
"We, too, are focusing on water affordability," Regan said. "It won't work unless it works for all people."
(804) 649-6964