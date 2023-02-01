Frustrated Youngkin asks assembly to use 'necessary resources' to fix school aid error

Gov. Glenn Youngkin expressed rare frustration with his own administration on Wednesday when he asked General Assembly budget leaders to use "necessary resources" to fix a mistake that had led local school divisions to expect $201 million more in state basic aid than they are now projected to receive during the current fiscal year and the next one.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch first reported on Monday that the Department of Education had made an error last year in preparing its calculating tool for estimating basic aid that the state sends to school divisions to meet their obligations under the Standards of Quality for K-12 public education. The mistake overstated the amount of aid by $58 million in the current budget year — almost three quarters done — and $143.5 million in the fiscal year that will begin on July 1.

Youngkin told the leaders of the House and Senate Finance committees that the mistake resulted from a "mathematical error," and assured them that he is working with the department "to ensure this mistake will not happen again."

"This situation is frustrating for us all and even more so that it came to light after I submitted my proposed budget," the governor said in a letter on Wednesday to House Appropriations Chair Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, and Senate Finance Co-Chairs Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, and George Barker, D-Fairfax.

The committees are preparing their versions of the revised two-year state budget for release and committee adoption on Sunday, and for action by their respective chambers next week. The budget itself does not include the error, but school divisions generally rely on the calculator in determining how much state aid to expect for public education in their school budgets.

"I am requesting that as you finalize your budget amendments this week that you include the necessary resources to address this error," Youngkin told the budget leaders.

Those resources include projected increases in state sales tax revenue that would add a net $90.5 million to the budget this fiscal year — more than enough to make up the shortfall. The education department expects a net increase of $77.5 million in sales tax revenues in the second year, or a little more than half of the shortfall.

The administration also may have more revenue available later this month when it reports state revenues collected in January. That could lead to a revised forecast that makes more money available to the assembly for its proposed budget.

"I am confident that when you consider the continued outperformance of the Commonwealth's collections, the most up to date K-12 funding resource projections, and sales tax projections, as well as other surpluses, this resource gap can be filled," Youngkin said in the letter.

Knight, in a speech on the House floor on Wednesday, assured legislators that "there will be no cuts this year," and highlighted the additional state spending on state direct aid for public education that was included in the budget last year and proposed by the governor in December.

In an interview on Wednesday, Knight promised, "No school system is going to suffer anything. No student is going to suffer anything. Everyone is going to be made whole."

The mistake appeared last June after the assembly adopted and the governor signed the budget. Unlike the budget, the calculator did not reflect the hold harmless payments to be made to school divisions to offset the loss of money from the elimination of the state's portion of the sales tax on groceries. The department released a revised calculator on Dec. 16, 2022 after the governor proposed his revised budget, but the agency said it did not notice the discrepancy in projected basic aid allocations until last week, when State Superintendent Jillian Balow informed division superintendents.

The calculator overstated projected state basic aid during the two years by almost $18 million in Fairfax County, the state's largest school division; $10.8 million in Chesterfield County; $8.1 million in Henrico County; $3.2 million in Richmond; and $2.6 million in Hanover County.

The mistake also hurt small and less affluent school divisions, including Petersburg, which expected $843,486 more in state aid than it is now entitled to receive. Officials in small and rural school divisions say they would be hurt more than the big divisions because they rely more on state aid for public education, based on the relative ability to pay.

"We came together last year to secure record investments for K-12 education, and we have the opportunity to continue that momentum in the coming weeks," Youngkin told the budget leaders. "We all agree that this is a critical matter and I look forward to working with you all on this and our other budget priorities."

Colleges where graduates have the most student debt Where college graduates have accrued the most debt #35. Dillard University, Louisiana (tie) #35. Methodist College, Illinois (tie) #34. Amridge University, Alabama #33. Morris College, South Carolina #32. Shaw University, North Carolina #31. Ashford University, California #30. Tougaloo College, Mississippi #29. University of Phoenix-Arizona, Arizona #28. Aviation Institute of Maintenance-Manassas, Virginia #27. American InterContinental University-Atlanta, Georgia #26. Livingstone College, North Carolina #25. Laurus College, California #24. Newschool of Architecture and Design, California #23. Miles College, Alabama #22. Peirce College, Pennsylvania #21. Humphreys University-Stockton and Modesto Campuses, California #20. Lane College, Tennessee #19. West Coast University-Miami, Florida #18. Stratford University, Virginia #17. Southern California Institute of Architecture, California #16. Benedict College, South Carolina #15. Allen University, South Carolina #14. Nazarene Bible College, Colorado #13. Grambling State University, Louisiana #12. Provo College, Utah #11. American University of Health Sciences, California #10. Boston Architectural College, Massachusetts #9. Strayer University-District of Columbia, Washington D.C. #8. Everglades University-Orlando, Florida #7. Martin University, Indiana #6. Eagle Gate College-Layton, Utah #5. Platt College-Aurora, Colorado #4. American Baptist College, Tennessee #3. Huntsville Bible College, Alabama #2. Design Institute of San Diego, California #1. The North Coast College, Ohio