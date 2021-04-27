Funding for school modernization possible with U.S. aid packages; Virginia awaits money and rules

Gov. Ralph Northam is awaiting federal guidance on whether Virginia can use some of the estimated $6.8 billion coming to the state from the American Rescue Plan Act to make a “generational investment” in renovating or replacing public school buildings that have become obsolete with age.

Northam also needs to know how Virginia can spend the money under the law, which President Joe Biden signed on March 11, before he and General Assembly leaders can decide on when to call a special session this summer to appropriate the federal aid in the state’s two-year budget.

The governor hopes to use some of the money for a down payment on a multibillion-dollar problem facing school divisions, in the rural countryside and cities, on how to modernize or replace school buildings. He also wants to use some of the money to expand the program he created last year with federal aid to help small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we are eagerly awaiting decisions from the federal government as to how these monies can be spent, we hope to discuss several options with the General Assembly in the weeks to come, including investing in small businesses hurt most by the pandemic and making a generational investment in public schools,” Northam spokesperson Alena Yarmosky said Tuesday.