Funeral for McEachin set for Dec. 7 in eastern Henrico

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Baptist Church at 4247 Creighton Road. St. Paul's is a 113-year-old African-American church that moved 20 years ago from Richmond's Church Hill neighborhood to its sprawling main campus on Creighton Road.

"We are still in shock," his family and congressional staff said in a statement on Wednesday. "It was so unexpected and unanticipated."

"The family is devastated, having lost their beloved husband, father and grandfather," the statement said. "The staff is mourning their leader; and countless constituents have reached out to say how much they miss their Congressman."

McEachin is survived by his wife, Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin, and three children.

Cards for the family can be mailed to Post Office Box 7020, Richmond, VA, 23221.

The family has asked people to make donations in lieu of flowers to The Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union University. He received a masters of divinity degree from the school in 2008.

The theology school "was a place always close to his heart," the family said in the statement.

People can contribute by mail to the school's Institutional Advancement office at Virginia Union University, at 1500 N. Lombardy St., Richmond, VA, 23220. They should direct contributions to the attention of Deborah Austin.

Contributions also will be received online at VUU.org. Contributors should click on "donate" and the SDP School of Theology Fund. They may designate their contributions as a "tribute gift" in "the memory of A. Donald McEachin."

McEachin, who stood at 6 foot 5 inches tall, was a towering presence in Virginia politics since he first entered the House of Delegates in 1996. After serving for three terms, he ran for attorney general in 2001 as the first Black nominee for either party for that office in Virginia history.

He lost the race to Republican Jerry Kilgore, but returned to the House in 2006. After one term, he upset incumbent Sen. Benjamin Lambert in a Democratic primary and moved to the Senate in 2008. He served in the Senate until his election to the U.S. House of Representatives for the 4th District in 2016.

McEachin was the third Black congressman elected in Virginia history. Rep. John Mercer Langston was elected in 1888 for the 4th District and Rep. Bobby Scott in 1993 for the 3rd District, which he still represents.

McEachin had won a fourth term almost three weeks before his death. Gov. Glenn Youngkin will set a date for a special election for voters to choose a successor.