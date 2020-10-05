Gade faults Warner for appointing Cavedo, calling judge 'racist'; Cavedo calls it 'disgusting lie'

In the column Cavedo did not specifically mention Blacks or attack the concept of desegregation. But he criticized what he called a "massive" court imposed busing plan that he said "nearly wrecked" his high school education.

Warner appointed Cavedo to the judgeship in July 2002. The General Assembly first elected him the next year and has elected him twice more.

Warner said at the debate that when he gave Cavedo the interim appointment it "was part of an arrangement where there were a series of judges put forward by the Republicans and judges put forward by the Democrats."

Warner said: "That was only done" in conjunction with what was then a GOP-controlled legislature.

Gade responded: "Going along with a deal is hardly an act of political courage, hardly a profile in courage." He criticized Warner for "sticking with your record of having appointed a racist judge."

In the 1977 column, titled "What does U.S. life offer me?" Cavedo wrote that he planned to leave the U.S. after graduating from college, adding: "and I may never come back."