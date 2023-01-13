General Assembly battle lines drawn on criminal justice measures

Republicans and Democrats on a House of Delegates subcommittee started redrawing critical battle lines for Virginia's divided government Friday.

The issues: punishing dealers when their drugs cause fatal overdoses, a repeal of a two-year-old effort to ban so-called "driving while Black" traffic stops and how magistrates and judges should think about granting bail for certain offenses.

The party-line votes to advance the bills suggest partisan divisions over criminal justice issues have sharpened over the years, said Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, chairman of the House Courts of Justice Committee.

"There are real differences in points of view," said Del. Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, who like Bell sits on the committee's criminal law subcommittee.

"I don't think we'll see many changes," she said, after the subcommittee ended its Friday hearing on bills.

One bill, highlighted in Gov. Glenn Youngkin's state of the state speech, and sponsored by House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, would make sale or distribution of an illegal drug used in a fatal overdose felony homicide - that is, basically 2nd degree murder. It reprises an effort that died last year in a Senate committee with a Democratic majority.

But the same measure passed with bipartisan support in 2019, including a unanimous Senate vote with all 18 Democrats in favor. It passed the House with the support of 19 Democrats, but then-Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, vetoed the measure.

"You saw those fatal overdose numbers," Bell said. "I'm hoping they'll lead some senators who had concerns to have second thoughts."

A Democratic-controlled General Assembly voted in 2021 to say police couldn't pull over drivers if the only offense they spotted was broken tail light, expired tags, tinted windscreens, broken exhaust system or extra headlights.

The aim was to rein in so-called "driving while Black" stops.

"We want to stop tying the hands of our law enforcement," said Del. Ellen Campbell, R-Rockbridge, who sponsored a bill to repeal that 2021 measure, which also incorporated two similar bills from other GOP House members.

Rob Poggenclass, of Justice Forward Virginia, said the 2020 legislation had made an impact on reducing the disproportionate number of traffic stops of Black drivers.

Those stops declined by 40%, he said.

The panel also voted, again on a party-line basis, to restore a law on granting bail that Democrats had repealed when they controlled the General Assembly.

This measure would say judges and magistrates should presume bail should not be granted - that is, that an arrested individual should be jailed - for people charges with a variety of serious crimes, ranging from terrorism to sexual offenses involving children, to sale of drugs by someone previously convicted as a drug kingpin.

The repeal of that presumption still gives judges the power to deny bail, Herring said.

But there have been several cases when a person released on bail went out and committed other violent offenses, Bell said. They include the 2021 case of a Loudoun County man, awaiting trial while out of jail on a charge of strangling his estranged wife, who then attacked her with a hammer, killing her.

"This is about people desperately trying to protect themselves," Bell said.

He noted that 2018 legislation that added human trafficking to the list of crimes was sponsored by Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, and passed the General Assembly unanimously.

"This didn't used to be a controversy," he said.