RESTON - When Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, was poised to become the first woman to chair the Senate Finance Committee, she received a luncheon invitation from the man who already had broken ground by appointing her to the panel - former Chairman John Chichester, a Republican from Fredericksburg.

"He kind of had in his mind that it was time for a woman to serve on the finance committee," Howell said in an interview in her home here.

She wasn't first in line. Ahead of her was Sen. Dick Saslaw, a fellow Democrat from Fairfax County who is now Senate majority leader. Saslaw offered to step aside for the appointment in 1997 because he, too, thought it was time for the finance committee to include a woman as a member.

Chichester, now 85 and out of office for 15 years, acknowledged that Howell was a liberal Democrat while he was a conservative Republican, but he explained, "There's something to be said for surrounding yourself with people of all persuasions."

Now, Howell and Saslaw are both about to leave the General Assembly as part of an exodus of legislative experience the likes of which no one in Virginia politics can recall in the modern era, dating back a half-century.

So far six of the 40 senators are not running for re-election, not including Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, who won a special election for a congressional seat and will be sworn in on Tuesday. Three redrawn Senate districts still feature two incumbents each, which means at least three more senators will leave the chamber.

In the House, 14 of the 100 delegates have announced they are not seeking re-election. An additional 13 are running for state Senate seats. Five other House districts still feature paired incumbents.

This means the Senate is assured of at least a 25% turnover and the House is set to upend nearly a third of its membership, before the first votes are cast in summer primaries and fall elections.

Finance & Appropriations

The impending departures may have their most profound effect on what is now known as the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee, where senior members of both parties play a central role in shaping the budget that sets the state's priorities. Co-Chair George Barker, D-Fairfax, isn't retiring but faces a Democratic primary challenge from Stella Pekarsky, a member of the Fairfax County School Board, in a much different district than the one he currently represents in Northern Virginia.

Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, another Democratic budget negotiator, who has served in the chamber since 1992, is now paired in a district with Sen. Lionell Spruill Sr., D-Chesapeake. One of the senators will oust the other in a nomination fight.

"I can't recall this many senior people bowing out," said Saslaw, who was first elected to the House of Delegates in 1976 and the Senate in 1980.

It's not just senior Democrats who are leaving - Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, a senator since 1992, also is stepping down.

Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, a senator since 1996, chose not to take on Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, with whom he was paired in a redrawn 2nd District in the Shenandoah Valley. If Hanger chooses to run in the 3rd District, stretching from Augusta County to Roanoke County, he faces a nomination fight with Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt.

Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, a senator since 1996, is paired in a district with Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, and still has not decided whether to run for re-election.

Among the committee's 16 members, at least six are leaving and four more could lose their seats. Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Fauquier, is not seeking re-election. Neither will Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke City.

Like Lucas, Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, faces a tough primary battle. Deeds faces Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, in a new Senate district based in Albemarle County and Charlottesville.

If Lucas, Newman and Hanger join Saslaw, Howell, Norment and Edwards in leaving the chamber, the Senate will lose its top seven senators in seniority.

Key House departures

Nor is the Senate alone. Del. Ken Plum, D-Fairfax, the senior member of the House of Delegates with 44 years of service, is leaving at the end of his term. So is Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, a 22-year House veteran and chair of the House Courts of Justice Committee.

A trio of influential Republican women won't be back - Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, a member of the House since 1998 and chair of House Commerce and Energy; Del. Roxann Robinson, R-Chesterfield, a 13-year House veteran and chair of House Finance; and Del. Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland, a delegate since 2012 and chair of House Privileges & Elections.

"You don't get any tougher than them," said House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, who may be spared a primary fight with Del. Glenn Davis, a fellow Virginia Beach Republican and the chairman of the House Education Committee, who is widely expected to take a job in Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration.

All told, Chris Saxman, a former Republican delegate from Staunton, is predicting a potential loss of nearly 500 years of legislative experience.

"It's a huge wave of institutional knowledge that's leaving the building," said Eva Teig Hardy, a longtime lobbyist and former Cabinet secretary who first came to the assembly as legislative aide to Lt. Gov. Dick Davis in 1982.

Redistricting earthquake

This sea change in leadership isn't just about time and age. It's also about a political redistricting process in 2021 that caused an earthquake in Virginia politics. Instead of controlling redistricting as the political party in power, divided Democrats agreed to give the responsibility to a bipartisan redistricting commission, which failed and left it to the Virginia Supreme Court to revise legislative districts.

The court approved the final legislative maps at the end of 2021 that, for the first time, paid no regard to where incumbents lived. The new maps paired dozens of lawmakers in districts with fellow incumbents, prompting many to move or retire. Some lawmakers face formidable challenges in primaries this spring or the general election in November.

"The foremost cost of the new redistricting is experience and institutional memory, both of which matter enormously for a legislature," said Larry Sabato, president of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia,

Sabato, who has closely followed state politics and governance for more than 50 years, called the leadership upheaval "a serious blow to informed government in Virginia."

It also may be a gift to Youngkin, a political outsider holding his first elected office and who has been dealing with legislators with decades of experience.

"This is going to weaken the legislature versus the governor," Sabato predicted.

Youngkin, asked this week about the impending shift in assembly leadership, said he isn't concerned about the effect on governance, even though the new assembly that meets in January will act on the two-year budget he will propose in December.

"One of the great realities of Virginia is that with a citizen legislature, we draw on extraordinary talent," the governor said. "And I'm looking forward to seeing some of the new faces next year in our General Assembly."

Howell, 78, doesn't look back on her 32-year legislative career with many regrets, but one of them was her vote on the 2021 redistricting.

"If I look at the votes I wish I had done differently, that was one of them," she said. "I just didn't see the long-term implications."

"I think we need people with some experience," Howell added. "I've never bought the idea that incumbency doesn't mean anything."

Deepening divisions

The loss of experience isn't the only thing that members of both parties fear about the impending shift in leadership. They also worry that deepening political divisions will block bipartisan cooperation and, more fundamentally, human understanding of legislators with different backgrounds and viewpoints.

"It's important that even if we disagree strongly on policy, we're not disagreeable," said Newman, in his 28th year in the Senate.

That is especially true on the assembly money committees - Senate Finance and House Appropriations - which ultimately must resolve wide policy differences in a budget that balances in a process that depends on cross-party collaboration and hours spent with one another in close quarters.

"Janet Howell has been a very collaborative leader," said Newman, a conservative Republican who counts her and her fellow Democrats, such as Saslaw and Lucas as close friends.

Howell has a similar relationship with Knight, her Republican counterpart in the House, whom she got to know on a fact-finding trip to Southwest Virginia with her husband, Hunt.

"We just hit it off," said Knight, who recalls sitting with the Howells on the train trip through the New River Valley and descending together into a coal mine wearing Tyvek suits.

"The General Assembly is going to be worse for her leaving," he said. "She is a tough negotiator, but she is friendly about it."

Howell cites the advice that Chichester gave her at lunch after her last election, when it was clear she would lead the finance committee.

"He was really stressing the importance of listening to everybody and the importance of what they need for their districts," she said. "I've tried to be the chairman he was because I really respect him."

For state legislators, serving on the Senate Finance or House Appropriations committee requires a broader view and set of skills, Chichester said. "I didn't know anything about the General Assembly until I got put on Finance. ... In the Senate, that's where it all happens."

Serving as a money committee chair requires another kind of education.

Chichester said former Senate Majority Leader and Finance Chairman Hunter Andrews, D-Hampton, "started grooming me surreptitiously" to help lead the committee after Democrats suffered big losses in the Senate elections in 1991 (Howell's first). Andrews, a Democratic titan who would lose his seat four years later, put the Republican on multiple subcommittees "so I would know something about everything for finance."

Howell, who quietly installed Barker as her co-chair last August, recalls her own education as finance chief in 2020. "I found it was a much bigger job than I had imagined," she said, "and I thought I knew."

She worries about the polarized political climate, which she said isn't helped by Virginia's practice of electing one-term governors the year after a presidential election. Virginia and New Jersey are the only states that elect a governor the year after a presidential contest. That often leads to national attention and talk of a Virginia governor - like Youngkin - as a potential candidate for national office.

But more fundamentally, Howell and Saslaw say increasing political division has made it harder for legislators from different backgrounds and viewpoints to get to know one another, or even have dinner together.

"This country is being driven farther and farther apart because people don't want to associate with anyone who isn't like them," Saslaw said.

Howell said she's less worried than others about the institutional change that the assembly faces next year.

After all, she calls herself "the miracle senator" because she never expected to win her first election - in fact, her husband was planning for them to move to Peru after she lost.

"Change is inevitable," Howell said.