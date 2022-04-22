General Assembly will have plenty to consider next week - but no budget

The General Assembly will have plenty to consider when it reconvenes on Wednesday to act on nearly 150 pieces of legislation Gov. Glenn Youngkin either amended or vetoed.

But legislators won't have to worry about acting on a budget.

Assembly budget leaders made clear on Friday that they won't have an agreement on a revised budget for this year or a new one for the next two years in time for the one-day session next week.

House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, and Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, said they made what Howell called "real progress" in budget discussions this week, but are not near a final agreement.

"I'm hopeful we'll get the budget in a month," Howell said in an interview.

With Virginia revenues surging, Youngkin touts tax cuts on CNBC With state revenues continuing to rise, Gov. Glenn Youngkin took his public campaign for tax…

Knight said he met with Howell, Senate Finance Vice Chairman George Barker, D-Fairfax, and their committee staffs twice in the past week, but doesn't expect a deal on the final budget until after next week's veto session.

"I think it will take a couple of weeks," he said. "This past week we made good progress."

That may not be good enough for Youngkin, who has used television ads by his new political organization, an appearance on a national cable television business show and a prominent announcement at Google's state office in Reston to push the assembly to move faster on a budget deal that includes his priorities.

"This is a moment for us to get a budget done," the governor said in remarks outside the Executive Mansion on Friday morning.

Chief among Youngkin's budget priorities is a package of more than $5 billion in one-time and ongoing tax cuts that the Republican-controlled House has endorsed in full, while the Democratic-run Senate has rejected portions of his proposals for cuts in income and sales taxes.

The Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee already has rejected his first proposal for a retroactive reduction in the last 5-cent-per-gallon state tax on gasoline. Democrats say they also have no interest in approving his new proposal to suspend the entire 26.2-cent-per-gallon tax for three months, while capping future increases under the index for inflation.

Youngkin also wants the assembly to agree on new spending on public education, particularly his proposal for $150 million to jump-start a series of laboratory schools that would work with state colleges and universities on curriculum outside the traditional public education system.

He also wants legislators to approve more spending on Virginia's beleaguered behavioral health system in the wake of a high-profile escape of two patients from Eastern State Hospital near Williamsburg last weekend. Both have been recaptured.

Youngkin said Friday the assembly should act on the budget "because Virginians are so ready for tax cuts, they're ready to invest in education, they're ready to fund law enforcement, they're ready to fund mental health ... they're tired of waiting."

"This is a chance for us to do something very special for Virginia and I am optimistic," he said. "But I'm also hopeful that folks will get on with it, because it's time."

The Senate agrees with some of Youngkin's priorities, but it wants to put more money in the budget than he and the House do for public education, behavioral and other health care, and local police departments. But the difference largely reflects a nearly $3 billion gulf between the two budgets on how much money they will have available to spend after tax cuts.

Democrats also are frosted over the governor's veto of 25 bills - all carried by Democratic legislators, most of them with bipartisan support and some identical to bills carried by Republicans that he signed into law. The assembly also will act next week on Youngkin's proposed amendments, including recommended substitutes, to about 115 bills.

"There is a pretty strong feeling on both sides that the governor is imposing himself where he doesn't belong," Howell said.

The Senate Finance committee will meet on Wednesday morning before the veto session, while House Appropriations doesn't have a meeting scheduled next week, even though the House Finance Committee just sent it the governor's new proposal for a gas tax holiday.

Knight said he's regularly briefing all of the House's six budget negotiators on progress in budget discussions, as well as House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, and House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott.

The chairman said he's also keeping Youngkin informed on progress in budget talks.

"We are on the same team, but we do have separation of powers," Knight said. "He'll have his chance at it."