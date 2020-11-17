George C. Marshall, Oliver Hill Sr. among suggestions at hearing on whose statue should replace Lee's at U.S. Capitol

During Tuesday's public hearing, David Roll, author of "George Marshall, Defender of the Republic," said no one aside from Washington is more deserving of the honor than Marshall, perhaps best known for the Marshall Plan to rebuild Europe after the war. Marshall also served as Secretary of State and as Secretary of Defense. He received the 1953 Nobel Peace Prize for his role in Europe's economic recovery.

"The values that Marshall stood for are eternal," Roll said. "Centuries from now Virginians will take pride in seeing George Marshall and George Washington standing together in the U.S. Capitol."

Speaker Bo Hammond also touted Marshall.

"As a tour guide in our nation's capital I want to be able to point to his statue and tell school kids that public service can be a noble endeavor," Hammond said, "that ethical leadership is not a myth - that it has solved seemingly insurmountable problems before and that it can do so again."

Philanthropist Richard "Major" Reynolds III and former state Sen. Henry Marsh spoke on behalf of Hill, the famed civil rights attorney. (Reynolds is a former member of the House of Delegates who lost the 1977 Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor to Chuck Robb.)