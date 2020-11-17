George C. Marshall, Oliver Hill Sr. among suggestions at hearing on whose statue should replace Lee's at U.S. Capitol

George C. Marshall, Army Chief of Staff during World War II, and civil rights attorney Oliver Hill Sr. were among the prominent Virginians speakers recommended Tuesday as potential replacements for Virginia's statue of Robert E. Lee at the U.S. Capitol.
A state panel charged with recommending a replacement for the Lee statue held a virtual public hearing to receive public input. Next month the panel will recommend a Virginian to the General Assembly, which has final say on who the state will pair with George Washington in the Statuary Hall collection.
Among the dozen speakers at the hour-long hearing, four recommended Marshall, two suggested Hill and two urged the panel to retain Lee.
One speaker each recommended Booker T. Washington, founder of the Tuskegee Institute; Barbara Johns, the teenager who led the walkout at Farmville's Moton High School in 1951 to protest substandard segregated school facilities; John Mercer Langston, Virginia's first African American in Congress; and Abraham Lincoln.
The Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol will continue to accept written suggestions until 5 p.m. Nov. 27 at USCapitolCommission@dhr.virginia.gov.
Marshall and Hill are the most frequently named suggestions in recent written suggestions submitted to the panel. Others receiving multiple mentions recently include Katherine Johnson, the pioneering NASA mathematician featured in the book and film "Hidden Figures;" entrepreneur and civil rights activist Maggie L. Walker, the first African American woman in the U.S. to charter a bank; and Lee's father, Henry "Light Horse Harry" Lee, who was a cavalry officer in the Revolutionary War, a Virginia governor and a member of Congress.
During Tuesday's public hearing, David Roll, author of "George Marshall, Defender of the Republic," said no one aside from Washington is more deserving of the honor than Marshall, perhaps best known for the Marshall Plan to rebuild Europe after the war. Marshall also served as Secretary of State and as Secretary of Defense. He received the 1953 Nobel Peace Prize for his role in Europe's economic recovery.
"The values that Marshall stood for are eternal," Roll said. "Centuries from now Virginians will take pride in seeing George Marshall and George Washington standing together in the U.S. Capitol."
Speaker Bo Hammond also touted Marshall.
"As a tour guide in our nation's capital I want to be able to point to his statue and tell school kids that public service can be a noble endeavor," Hammond said, "that ethical leadership is not a myth - that it has solved seemingly insurmountable problems before and that it can do so again."
Philanthropist Richard "Major" Reynolds III and former state Sen. Henry Marsh spoke on behalf of Hill, the famed civil rights attorney. (Reynolds is a former member of the House of Delegates who lost the 1977 Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor to Chuck Robb.)
Marsh, who spent part of his career as a law partner of Hill and Samuel Tucker, noted that Hill was not only an attorney in the Farmville case that became part of Brown vs. Board of Education, in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled government-segregated public schools unconstitutional.
Marsh said Hill fought in state and federal courts on a host of civil rights issues, such as efforts to include Black students in free bus transportation for public schools, to eliminate segregation in public transportation and public accommodations and to assure fair housing.
"Oliver W. Hill Sr. changed America," said Marsh, the first African American to serve as Richmond's mayor. "Oliver Hill's efforts made it more likely that the Constitution's promise to afford equal justice for all would be a reality."
Speaker Brad Moore suggested Booker T. Washington, a Franklin County native who founded the Tuskegee Institute and became a prominent educator and advocate for Blacks during segregation.
Choosing Washington to represent Virginia along with George Washington "would be a consequential way of restoring the other two-fifths of our nation's humanity," he said.
Alice Lynch, former executive director of the Virginia Capitol Foundation, touted Johns, whose protest as a 16-year-old at Moton High led to the Farmville case that rolled into Brown v. Board of Education.
While some African American luminaries such as Martin Luther King Jr., Frederick Douglass and Rosa Parks are depicted in the U.S. Capitol, Lynch noted that as yet there are no African Americans in the Statuary Hall collection in which each state contributes two statues.
(That will soon change. Florida plans to replace one of its statues with a likeness of educator and civil rights activist Mary McLeod Bethune. Arkansas plans to switch out one of its two statues for a depiction of civil rights activist Daisy Bates.)
Johns "represents the citizen - the citizen who steps forward to take on a challenging issue," Lynch said.
"Imagine the 2 to 3 million visitors who will come to the Capitol," many of whom are teenagers, Lynch said. "Imagine if they see a young woman of their age who has transformed our civic society."
Carmela Hamm, a commissioner on Arlington County's Historic Affairs and Landmark Review Board, recommended Langston, who also was an abolitionist, the first dean of Howard University's law school, U.S. minister to Haiti and the first president of what would become Virginia State University.
Donald Clary, a 32-year veteran of the U.S. Army and the National Guard, urged the panel to recommend retaining the Robert E. Lee statue. Clary said Lee "stood up for Virginia." He urged the commission to "stand up for Lee" and recommend against the statue's removal.
(804) 649-6645
Twitter: @AndrewCainRTD