Students at George Mason University have criticized the school's decision to invite Gov. Glenn Youngkin to speak at graduation in May.

But Mason President Gregory Washington on Monday defended the governor's presence, saying students should listen to people with whom they disagree.

"Once you start silencing people you disagree with, you open a door that ultimately targets historically marginalized communities more than it benefits them," Washington said in a statement on the school's website.

Mason announced last week that Youngkin would be the school's graduation speaker in May. The university, located in Fairfax County, is the state's largest with nearly 40,000 students.

A petition from students on Change.org called for the school to rescind its invitation, calling it "harmful and disrespectful."

The petition cites Youngkin's positions on transgender students in schools, teaching racial equity and Republicans' efforts to remove certain books from school libraries.

The petition has been signed more than 6,000 times since last week. It claims that having Youngkin speak on campus compromises the school's value of diversity.

Youngkin has said biologically-born boys should not play sports with biologically-born girls, and that schools should add gender-neutral bathrooms. He signed an executive order to end the teaching of "inherently divisive concepts" in schools, including racial equity and what some call critical race theory. And he signed a bill that requires teachers in public schools to notify parents when assigned books are deemed "sexually explicit."

On Monday, Washington said Mason is a place "to engage, debate and educate on topics where we agree and disagree.

"This is vital, because our students must prepare to inherit and lead a world with endless conflicts and divisions."

Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, agreed with the university president.

"The First Amendment and free exchange of ideas are what makes America great and protects citizens when they fight for change," VanValkenburg tweeted. "Look at Florida, where books are being banned, to see what happens when you stop fostering First Amendment values."

Anne Marie Tamburro, of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, a group focused on academic freedom and free speech on campus, said students should "resist censorship" and have a "willingness to engage ideas with which they disagree."

The foundation has tracked more than 500 instances nationwide of college students attempting to disinvite speakers from campus for political reasons. The list includes two instances at the University of Virginia last year and two at Virginia Tech in 2016. A majority of complaints come from left-wing members of campus.

In 2018, then-University of Richmond President Ronald Crutcher invited George W. Bush adviser Karl Rove to campus, but members of the faculty complained, Crutcher said. Crutcher wrote in his memoir that campus unrest has reached a level "that even the most innocent inquiry becomes suspect."

Macaulay Porter, a spokesperson for Youngkin, said the governor looks forward to addressing the students at graduation and "celebrating their tremendous accomplishment."

