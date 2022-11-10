Gilmore accuses Greene of 'carrying the Russian message' on aid to Ukraine

Former Virginia Gov. Jim Gilmore called on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to recant her public promise that "not another penny" of U.S. military aid will go to Ukraine if Republicans regain majority control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Gilmore made public a letter he wrote this week to Greene, a conservative firebrand who anchors the House Freedom Caucus, that accused her of aiding the Russian "information war" to weaken western support for Ukraine in its nine-month battle against an floundering Russian invasion.
"The Russians do not appear able to win their war of aggression on the battlefield, but they can still win the information war, by persuading the American people that they should withdraw their critical support for Ukraine," he wrote Greene on Monday. "You are carrying the Russian message, and you should not do that."
Additional oversight of U.S. aid to Ukraine "is reasonable," Gilmore added, urging Greene to immediately correct her statement if that is what she meant.
Greene's congressional office did not respond to a phone message on Thursday.
Gilmore, a former U.S. Army intelligence officer in Europe and ambassador to the Organization for Security & Cooperation in Europe, said he campaigned hard for Republican candidates in midterm elections for control of the House, including some who opposed continued aid to Ukraine.
But the former governor said in an interview on Thursday, "I am going to work very hard to prevent this neo-isolationism from rising in the Republican Party and in the House of Representatives, especially."
Greene has not been alone among conservative Republicans - members of Congress and congressional candidates - in opposing additional U.S. military aid to Ukraine, which President Joe Biden has provided with bipartisan support in Congress.
Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, a member of the Freedom Caucus who easily won re-election to a second term this week, opposed a $40 billion aid package that Congress approved in May.
Two Republican congressional candidates in Virginia - Yesli Vega in the 7th and Hung Cao in the 10th - opposed sending aid to Ukraine instead of spending the money on domestic priorities, such as curbing illegal immigration on the Southern border.
“That’s an insult to the American people,” Vega said in a Republican candidate forum in Fredericksburg in May.
Cao, who fled Vietnam with his family at the end of the Vietnam War, said during a debate with Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, that the U.S. was paying for the aid by "borrowing $55 billion from China," although he said, "My heart goes out to the Ukrainian people."
Both candidates lost their election bids - Vega to Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, by 4 percentage points, and Cao to Wexton by 6 percentage points.
Daniel Cortez, a political independent from Stafford County, said the Republicans' opposition to Ukrainian aid hurt their standing with military veterans and independent voters.
"How can we turn our backs on democracy? It is just troubling, and it showed up at the polls," said Cortez, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War whose home is part of the new 7th District.
Last year Cortez was co-chair of Latinos for Youngkin with Vegain support of Republican Glenn Youngkin's successful bid for governor. This year Cortez supported Spanberger. He also backed state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, who defeated Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, and Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, who currently represents Stafford but won re-election this week in a newly drawn district rooted in the Richmond suburbs.
Cortez applauded Gilmore "for speaking out" on the issue. "That's the moral courage the party needs to have," he said.
Greene brought up the issue of aid to Ukraine during a rally with former President Donald Trump in Ohio last week. "The only border they are about is Ukraine, not America's southern border," she said. "Under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine. Our country comes first."
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, responded on Twitter, "If we'd had Republicans like this in the 1980s, we would have lost the Cold War."
Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, lost a Republican primary this year after publicly criticizing Trump for his alleged role in the mob assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Gilmore quickly distanced himself from Cheney, saying, "I'm no admirer of Liz Cheney," and defended his public support for Republican candidates despite their opposition to aid for Ukraine.
"The big picture is we need to have a change in the House of Representatives, and I think we're going to get it," he said. "That's the overriding issue."
Gilmore also faults Biden for his approach to Ukraine before the invasion, but commended his stance after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a broad military offensive on Feb. 24.
"Once Putin pulled the trigger, Biden has been resolute in supporting the Ukrainians," he said. "I am supportive of the president's position on this."
Gilmore won't back down in his criticism of fellow Republicans for taking positions that he said play into the Putin's hands.
"They can't win on the battlefield, but there's a new battlefield," he said, "and that battlefield is the United States of America."
