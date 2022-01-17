Gina Ciarcia joins Republican congressional field for new 7th District

Ciarcia, who moved to Prince William in 2017, also features her role as wife of a retired U.S. Marines Corps officer. "As a military spouse, I am no stranger to service and sacrifice," she said.

In addition to Ciarcia and Vega, the Republican primary field includes state Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania; Derrick Anderson, a military veteran and lawyer who grew up in Spotsylvania; John Castorani, a former military and civilian intelligence operative who lives in Orange; and Gary Adkins, a retired U.S. Air Force veteran who lives in Stafford County.

Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, declared his candidacy last year under the 7th District's former boundaries, which included his home in Goochland County as well as parts of Henrico and Chesterfield counties. McGuire has not yet said whether he will run in the new district.

Congressional candidates are not legally required to live in the districts they represent, but generally do to run for office.

Three former Republican hopefuls, state Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield; Tina Ramirez, also of Chesterfield; and Taylor Keeney, of Goochland, have dropped out of the 7th District race after being moved into new congressional districts that Republicans already represent.