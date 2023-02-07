Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, a lawyer and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, emailed Virginia senators Tuesday morning to urge them to confirm Suparna Dutta's appointment to the Virginia Board of Education.

The Virginia Senate on Tuesday is taking up a series of resolutions, each containing dozens of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's appointees to agencies, boards and commissions who require legislative confirmation.

Youngkin appointed Dutta, co-founder of the Coalition for TJ (Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology), to the Board of Education in July.

Dutta was a prominent voice against changes to the admissions process in 2020 at TJ, a highly selective school, claiming that the policy discriminated against Asian American applicants, who at the time made up more than two-thirds of students at the school. She also campaigned for Youngkin and acted as chairperson for the group “Educators for Youngkin.”

Thomas’ email to state senators on Tuesday said that Dutta “is being viciously attacked by leftist thugs who hate diverse voices, unless they control them.”

Thomas said that Dutta “is associated with groups who care about the declining and extreme radical agenda being pushed by educrats,” and “correctly accused the NAACP and (Fairfax County School Board) members of 'standing on the necks of Asians.' "

Thomas has come under fire for denying results of the 2020 presidential election and for urging White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to overturn the election results.

On the State Board of Education, Dutta has pushed efforts to move forward on versions of the state’s K-12 history standards developed under the Youngkin administration, which critics have characterized as an undermining of the histories of people of color.

She described a previous draft of the state’s history standards developed largely under then-Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration as “almost like activist civics, activist history.”

“I thought (the Northam version) was definitely through a lens of race,” Dutta said at a Board of Education meeting last week. “This is … exactly the kind of divisive or controversial indoctrination that parents are tired of. They spoke up in 2021 against the activism in education by prior leadership.”

In her email to state senators, Thomas wrote that, “her views are being distorted by the radical, extreme Left in our state.”

