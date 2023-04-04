Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, chairman of the House Education Committee, announced Tuesday that he will not seek re-election, becoming the latest prominent lawmaker to forgo running against a fellow incumbent.

The legislative map that the Supreme Court of Virginia imposed in late 2021 paired Davis in a district with Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. Of the 14 chairs of House committees, five are not seeking re-election and one is running for a state Senate seat.

Davis, a key proponent of GOP school choice legislation, said in a statement: "Unfortunately, the redistricting process created numerous intraparty conflicts across the Commonwealth."

He added: "While my desire would be to continue serving the citizens of Virginia Beach in the House of Delegates and leading our education agenda, there is no doubt that the City I represent as well as the Hampton Roads Region as a whole, has benefited greatly from having the Chairman of Appropriations as its representative. It is for this reason that I will not be running for re-election to the Virginia House of Delegates."

Knight commented on Davis' announcement on Facebook, writing: “You have my utmost respect for your leadership. You have conducted yourself with dignity and honor.”

Davis, a member of the Virginia Beach City Council before he was first elected to the legislature in 2013, sought the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor in 2017 and in 2021.

In this year's legislative session, Davis sponsored a school choice bill backed by the Youngkin administration that stalled in the House committee. The legislation that would have allocated a portion of per-pupil state funding to a savings account for parents to spend on private school tuition or other specified education expenses.

The new legislative map has created an upheaval in the General Assembly. No incumbent is seeking a third of the 100 House seats. With Davis' announcement two House districts still have two GOP incumbents each.

Davis said in his statement that "there may be a future opportunity to serve the citizens of the Commonwealth in a different capacity," but there was no announcement of a new post.

Separately, Del. Tim Anderson, R-Virginia Beach, announced that he will compete in a three-way primary for the Republican nomination to succeed Sen. John Cosgrove, R-Chesapeake, who has announced his retirement.

Anderson had announced earlier that he would not run for re-election to the House after being paired with Del. Rob Bloxom, R-Accomack in a new district. Instead, Anderson said he will jump into the June 20 primary contest in the 19th Senate District, covering parts of Virginia Beach and Chesapeake.

From the Archives: Richmond Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels