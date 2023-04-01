Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are the lead horses in the Republican presidential sweepstakes, but Chris Saxman sees Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin tracking the race strategy of Rich Strike, who ran from the outside post to a longshot victory in the Kentucky Derby last spring.

Trump's reported indictment by a grand jury in Manhattan may give the former president a small boost with outraged supporters in the opening stretch, but Youngkin is looking forward to autumn to decide whether to make his move in the GOP field, suggests Saxman, a former Republican delegate from Staunton who now leads Virginia FREE, one of Virginia's most politically muscular business organizations.

"Let it play out. He's in good position," he said. "He can strike when he needs to strike."

The indictment of Trump on charges of paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair gave Youngkin an early test of how to manage dangerous waters in trying to keep his national hopes alive, while not closing his opportunities later. His initial response, in a post on Twitter, denounced the indictment for what the governor called "the weaponization" of the criminal justice system for political purposes.

That could help Youngkin, a former hedge fund chief executive with a publicly affable demeanor, stay friends with Trump's "Make America Great Again," red-meat political base, but also make it harder to distance himself from the former president with voters who don't like his private behavior or his public style.

"There are plenty of good reasons for Youngkin to separate himself from Trump, but he has assiduously refused to do so," Larry Sabato, president of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, said Friday, the day after The New York Times initially reported the long-awaited indictment.

"It could help him because in Trump's list of enemies ... Youngkin isn't going to be on that list," Sabato said.

But Norman Ornstein, emeritus scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, said Youngkin's response revealed his true political character.

"For those who continue to characterize Glenn Youngkin, as mild or moderate, just look at his inflammatory and outrageous statement tonight about the Trump indictment," Ornstein said in a Twitter post on Thursday night. "He is a Trumpist to the core."

'Lot of things coming down the pipeline'

For Trump, an initial bump up in the polls from the indictment could reveal a larger problem for Republicans seeking to reclaim the White House from President Joe Biden, especially if additional indictments are served for more serious offenses, such as the former president's alleged role in attempting to change the vote in key states he lost in the 2020 presidential race and the subsequent mob attack on the U.S. Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying Biden's election.

"There are a lot of things coming down the pipeline that are much more serious," said Sabato, who called the initial indictment "the equivalent of jaywalking for most people."

It is beyond belief that District Attorney Alvin Bragg has indicted a former President and current presidential candidate for pure political gain. Arresting a presidential candidate on a manufactured basis should not happen in America. — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) March 30, 2023

Biden has refused to comment on the indictment and other Democrats also have remained silent or noted only that "no one is above the law." That, too, is no surprise to Sabato, who said, "Democrats are not happy about this. This is not how they wanted to see the prosecution of Donald Trump proceed."

Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University, agrees that the initial indictment won't have much effect on the Republican presidential race, but the accumulation of more serious charges "against the ex-president are what will do him in — eventually."

In the meantime, Rozell said Youngkin had no choice but to defend Trump against the grand jury indictment. "Politically, I don't think he could have done anything else," he said.

The governor could pay a price for attacking Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg — the first African American in the job — as members of the new Republican majority in the House of Representatives have tried to do preemptively. Black Virginia News noted Friday that Youngkin had "avoided talking about Trump" during his successful gubernatorial campaign against former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in 2021.

"Youngkin was often asked about Trump during that race but was able to keep him out of Virginia during the campaign," the political newsletter said.

Sabato said drily, "Youngkin has not exactly been a profile in courage when it comes to Trump. He tries to keep his friends close and his enemies closer."

In contrast, Republican gubernatorial nominee Ed Gillespie couldn't avoid questions about Trump in seeking the Virginia governorship in 2017, the president's first year in office. Gillespie lost to then-Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam by 9 percentage points and Democrats almost erased a 16-seat deficit in the House of Delegates. It was the first of three wave elections that eventually gave Democrats control of the Executive Mansion and General Assembly, as well as majority in the state's congressional delegation, but Trump blamed Gillespie for not embracing him.

"Trump is just a total eclipse of the sun," said one veteran Republican political operative, who asked not to be identified because of his current employer.

Youngkin's advantage in the presidential jockeying may be his non-combative personality, compared to Trump or DeSantis, whom Rozell described as "a sourpuss."

"Maybe what Youngkin is doing is politically smart," he said. "Stay on the sidelines - for now. Do the work of governor and see if Trump and DeSantis destroy each other."

What Youngkin says about presidential plan

Youngkin reinforced the strategy in remarks when asked on Friday about the indictment and to consider a presidential bid in 2024.

He responded that he remains focused on Virginia and his policy initiatives here, such as behavioral health, education and job creation.

“I haven’t written a book and I haven’t eaten corn dogs in Iowa – and I love corn dogs,” the governor quipped.

But Youngkin wasted no time as governor in setting up two national political organizations a year ago - Spirit of Virginia, a political action committee, and America's Spirit, a social welfare organization for highlighting political issues.

He said Friday that his recent sessions with major GOP donors in New York and Texas were aimed at building up a war chest for the General Assembly elections this November, where he hopes to flip the Democratic controlled state Senate and widen the Republican majority in the House of Delegates.

Youngkin said he has not formed an exploratory committee for a national run, a key step hopefuls take to test the waters and to raise funds for a run that meet Federal Election Commissison rules, even though reporting on these before formally declaring a candidacy is not required.

He still has time, but will have to decide by November, Rozell said. "You really have to get in the game by no later than late fall this year."

In the meantime, Youngkin can continue his push for $1 billion in additional tax cuts in the stalled state budget and confront Senate Democrats with vetoes and proposed amendments when the assembly reconvenes on April 12.

"In the long run, [the indictment] helps him," Saxman said. "He's not the type of person who's going to get caught up in these rather unseemly issues,"

(In his weekly newsletter on Friday, Saxman noted, "Paying off a porn star is a suboptimal narrative.")

In contrast, Youngkin is "a good guy," Saxman said. "He's a family man. He's acquitted himself quite well in office."

But the governor, while affable, also has played hardball on culture war issues such as teaching about racism, protection of transgender rights, parental attacks on local school boards and proposed restrictions on abortion, all issues that may not play well among some Virginia swing voters, Rozell said.

His potential bid for the presidency — and defense of Trump — could hurt him in future elections, such as the U.S. Senate seats now held by Democrats Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, he added. "By aiming for the top, he might complicate his ability to run for some other office in Virginia."

Sabato doubts that will matter.

"Virginia's not his playground anymore," he said.

