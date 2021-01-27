Glenn Youngkin, former Carlyle Group co-CEO, announces GOP run for governor

Youngkin’s personal fortune is expected to play a significant role in the race. His net worth is estimated at more than $200 million according to published accounts, and in 2019, his compensation package at the Carlyle Group approached $17 million.

The impact of the candidate’s wealth likely will be tempered by the GOP’s proposed nomination method: a convention. In such a contest, party connections could mean more than multimarket ad spending.

Still, should Youngkin win the GOP nomination, his ability to fund advertising in multiple markets simultaneously could be a threat to any other candidate in a general election.

McAuliffe, who formally launched his campaign in December, raised nearly $6.2 million last year, far outpacing his Democratic and Republican rivals.

The other Democrats in the contest are former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Del. Lee Carter.

The other announced Republican candidates for governor are state Sen. Amanda Chase, former Speaker of the House Kirk Cox, former Pentagon official Sergio De La Peña and entrepreneur Pete Snyder.