A man who served a 19-year prison sentence and a nonprofit that helps former inmates return to society are suing Gov. Glenn Youngkin over the way he is restoring voting rights to people who’ve been convicted of a felony.

The governor’s case-by-case policy reverses the automatic restoration process that Republican Gov. Bob McDonnell initiated in 2013 and that Democratic Govs. Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam expanded.

The lawsuit, filed by Gregory Williams and Nolef Turns Inc., asks the U.S. District Court in Richmond to order Youngkin to set criteria, rules and time limits for restoration decisions.

But now, “Youngkin’s decision whether to grant or deny a restoration application rests with his unfettered discretion,” the lawsuit says.

“Applicants may be granted or denied for any reason or no reason,” the lawsuit says. “The absence of objective, transparent rules or criteria for restoration opens the door to political or viewpoint discrimination based on widely available information on that applicant’s political views or informed speculation based on racial, religious, wealth or any other demographic or personal information, as well as the applicant’s public statements or writing including social media posts.”

That power violates the 1st Amendment, the lawsuit asserts.

Youngkin has said he changed the process after consulting with Secretary of the Commonwealth Kay Coles James, whose office administers the restoration program.

“The process is constitutional and will be defended vigorously in court,” Youngkin’s press secretary, Macaulay Porter, said.

The lawsuit says the problem is that Youngkin’s discretion is absolute.

“There are no laws, rules, or criteria governing Defendant Governor Youngkin’s decisions to grant or deny voting rights restoration applications,” the lawsuit says. “Such unfettered discretion in considering restoration applications is apparent from Defendants’ vague characterizations of the new process and their references to highly subjective, nebulous concepts.”

It asserts that the lack of any time limits for a decision also violates the 1st Amendment rights of people seeking to end their disenfranchisement.

The lawsuit says it is only challenging what it describes as an arbitrary voting rights restoration scheme for people with felony convictions and is not seeking to do away with Virginia’s authority to disenfranchise individuals upon their conviction for a felony.

The lawsuit also names James, the Secretary of the Commonwealth, whose office receives and processes rights restoration requests.

According to the nonprofit Sentencing Project, an estimated 211,344 Virginians with past felony convictions are barred from voting even after completing their sentences and probation. They account for more than 5% of Virginia’s voting age adults.

Williams, whose application for restoration of his right to vote is pending, finished a 19-year prison term in 2007 and was on parole until 2010. His attorneys declined to say what he was convicted of and Williams could not be reached immediately for comment.

The lawsuit notes that Youngkin does not actually deny any applications for voting rights restoration, but that some applications are indefinitely held in limbo by the governor’s office, without any final decision.

Youngkin’s new approach has slashed the number of people whose rights were restored last year to 4,300, compared with the more 8,000 whose rights were automatically restored by McDonnell when he launched the policy near the end of his term, the more than 173,000 restorations under McAuliffe and the more than 126,000 under Northam.

Virginia is the only state that says restoration of voting rights to anyone with felony convictions is subject to the discretion of public officials. While Kentucky also bars people with felony convictions from voting, Gov. Andy Brashear has issued an executive order allowing for limited restoration for some.

All other states allow people with felony convictions to vote, generally after they’ve completed their sentences and any probation.

