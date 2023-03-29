A total of 819 bills managed to make through a politically-divided General Assembly, and, having cleared a minimum of five critical hurdles, only three failed a sixth: Gov. Glenn Youngkin's veto.

Youngkin made a point of highlighting the bipartisan support gained by the 738 bills he signed into law — they needed that to get through a House of Delegates controlled by his fellow Republicans and a majority Democratic state Senate.

He is proposing amendments, generally technical, on another 78 bills.

Those proposed amendments and his vetoes will be acted upon by the General Assembly when it reconvenes on April 12.

It takes a two-thirds majority to override a veto. If legislators reject any of the governor's amendments to a bill, the bill goes back to his desk without his amendments, and he can either sign or veto it. In the event of a veto, a two-thirds majority could override and the unamended bill would become law. Alternatively, Youngkin can take no action, in which case a bill would become law without his signature.

This year's vetoes — way down from last year's 33 — are on bills of narrow application.

Here's a look at the bills that Youngkin vetoed:

Utility vehicles parking

One, SB 1051, would allow utility companies and broadband service providers to park their vehicles on private property temporarily without the owner's consent and prohibit property owners from removing or towing the vehicle for up to 72 hours. Sponsored by state Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, it passed both House and Senate with greater than two-thirds of the votes.

"Although I understand the need to ensure the necessary maintenance of services, this bill violates the fundamental rights of property owners. As a cornerstone of our society, property rights must not be eroded for convenience or expediency," said Youngkin, explaining his veto.

"Furthermore, this bill may result in disputes between property owners and service providers, leading to unnecessary conflict and animosity," he added.

Updating Grievance Procedure Manual

Another, HB 1536, sponsored by Del. Clinton Jenkins, D-Suffolk, requires the Department of Human Resource Management to update the Grievance Procedure Manual to require the Office of Employment Dispute Resolution to review and issue a written decision when a party fails to comply with the grievance procedures. This bill passed unanimously.

Youngkin said the state's current Grievance Procedure Manual already addresses noncompliance.

"There is a collaborative process ....providing time for the party to rectify it," Youngkin said. He added that the bill, by requiring the Office of Employment Dispute Resolution to review all aspects of the grievance process whether or not the parties involved are satisfied, "would lead to increased workload and possible delays, ultimately hindering the efficiency of the current collaborative process."

Vehicle noise

The third bill, SB 1085, sponsored by state Sen Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria would direct the State Police to convene a work group to look at the issue of vehicle noise. This bill passed with margins well above two-thirds.

Youngkin said the bill is unnecessary because the General Assembly made it a primary offense — that is, sufficient reason for a traffic stop and ticket — to drive a vehicle with an exhaust system that is not in good working order.

