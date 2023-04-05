A $50,000 donation buys a corporate scholarship for four admissions to the “Training Camp Retreat” that Gov. Glenn Youngkin is sponsoring this week in Short Pump. The money also ensures a spot in a VIP reception and “premier dinner seating.”

The options for corporate donors descend in denominations of $25,000, $10,000 and $5,000. Individuals can get four reservations and top access for $25,000 in a “Captain” scholarship or two reservations for $10,000 with a “Varsity” scholarship for the fundraising camp Tuesday and Wednesday at the Hilton Richmond Hotel & Spa/Short Pump in western Henrico County.

“The retreat will be a great opportunity for you and your clients to interact with the Governor and members of his cabinet,” promised staff for the Spirit of Virginia political action committee that Youngkin set up a year ago to help boost his national political ambitions and to help his allies in federal and state elections.

Youngkin, the former co-CEO of The Carlyle Group, is parlaying his skills in the high-finance world of corporate hedge funds to raise money for state and national political races, including, potentially, his own.

Spirit of Virginia has raised $1.5 million this year, as the first-term governor looks to make a big statement in the first quarter of a pivotal election year to determine control of the General Assembly for the final two years of his term. The fundraising also could leave an impression about his viability as a potential candidate for the presidency or vice presidency next year.

The PAC reported $265,000 in donations of $10,000 or more recorded on March 29 alone, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Donations of $10,000 or more must be publicly disclosed within three days ahead of the April 17 deadline for quarterly campaign finance filings.

Youngkin’s total rises to $2.75 million for the quarter when combined with contributions to America’s Spirit, a separate “social welfare organization” under the federal tax code, his staff said. It noted that the total far exceeds quarterly totals by previous governors, including Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat who held the previous quarterly fundraising record of $1.5 million in the last quarter of 2015. McAuliffe unsuccessfully tried to flip control of the Senate in the 2015 elections.

“Governor Youngkin is building a coordinated campaign to bring Virginians together around common-sense, kitchen table solutions,” said Dave Rexrode, chairman and senior adviser of the PACS. “Whether it’s empowering parents, lowering taxes or standing up to China, people across Virginia and across America are supporting the movement the governor started in the Commonwealth.”

The governor also plans to raise money for Republicans in targeted General Assembly races in November, his staff said.

“He will continue to raise resources here at home and nationwide to support the 2023 legislative elections,” Rexrode said. “This is just the start.”

Michael Bills’ big push

Youngkin is far from alone in flexing is financial muscle for political purposes. Michael Bills, CEO of a multibillion-dollar hedge fund based in Charlottesville, gave $3.8 million last month to the Clean Virginia Fund, which supports candidates, generally Democrats, who advocate policies for environmental protection and clean energy production to fight pollution linked to climate change.

With party control at stake in the General Assembly, “both sides will have all the money they need,” said Larry Sabato, president of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia. “There is a bottomless pit of money in politics.”

For example, Juan Pablo Segura, who is running for an open state Senate seat anchored in Loudoun County, founded the Renew Virginia PAC, which received a $1 million donation last month from Securiport LLC, the border security company led by his father, Enrique Segura.

The House Democratic Caucus has $304,000 in large donations, which includes $100,000 from House Minority Leader Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth. Scott became minority leader after House Democrats deposed former Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, last year.

Scott said this week that he has raised $325,000 in the first quarter through his personal campaign committee and his Virginia Future Generations political action committee, which has reported $50,000 in large donations this year, according to VPAP.

House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, declined to release his estimated totals until formally reporting them at the quarterly filing deadline, but his Republican Commonwealth Leadership PAC has raised $196,000 in large donations this year.

Virginia Majority Makers, a PAC led by former U.S. House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, R-7th, and Garrison Coward, a former Republican candidate for the House of Delegates, has raised $300,000 in large donations. It is followed by the Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus at $225,000 and A Safer Virginia, a PAC led by Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares, at $210,000.

And those are just the biggest of the big donations listed by VPAP, not the fundraising totals that must be reported by April 17.

No one faces higher stakes than Youngkin, a political outsider who has made himself a potential presidential candidate by narrowly winning the governor’s race against McAuliffe in 2021. Republicans had not won a statewide race in Virginia since 2009 before Youngkin led a GOP sweep that included wins for lieutenant governor and attorney general.

McAuliffe is a prodigious fundraiser who helped to set the stage for a Democratic takeover of the General Assembly in 2019 with three consecutive wave elections in reaction to the election of Republican Donald Trump as president in 2016.

After losing the 2020 presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden, Trump is back as a Republican presidential candidate, but with the additional challenge of being indicted and arraigned on Tuesday in New York for allegedly falsifying business records in a hush money case during his 2016 campaign. He pleaded not guilty to all 34 felony counts in an unprecedented appearance in a Manhattan courthouse.

Polls indicate Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are the front-runners for the GOP presidential nomination next year. Youngkin has cultivated a national political profile that contrasts with the former president while still courting his Make America Great Again base. He has not disavowed or confirmed an interest in the White House, but he is using his national profile to raise money for state races that could be crucial to his political viability.

‘I think I’m going to do okay’

Part of Youngkin’s national pitch is that he turned a politically blue state red, said Sabato, who added, “He has to turn the legislature.”

Currently, Republicans hold a five-seat edge in the House of Delegates and Democrats hold a two-seat edge in the Senate, which has blocked some of the governor’s legislative initiatives, such as his bid to bar most abortions after 15 weeks.

Scott is trying to show that he can match the fundraising ability of Filler-Corn, who lost support in the Democratic caucus after the Republican takeover of the House last year.

“I think I’m going to do okay,” Scott said this week, noting that, combined with donations last year, he has raised almost $1 million for Democratic candidates.

Scott contended that the first-quarter haul affirms his leadership ability and political vision. “We have an opportunity as Democrats to make sure we don’t leave anybody behind, and create an economy that works for everybody, not just the wealthy,” he said in an interview. “When people see what we’re doing, they’re with us.”

Sabato, at UVA, agreed that the new minority leader has to prove that he can raise money like Filler-Corn did.

“It is important for him,” he said. “That’s a good start, but $325,000 ain’t what it used to be.”

