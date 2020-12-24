Goldman, Carter sue state elections officials to reduce ballot signature requirement amid pandemic

Four other Democrats and two Republicans have declared that they are running for governor.

As it now stands, Democratic statewide candidates who are trying to make the primary ballot must collect the 10,000 signatures between Jan. 1 and March 25. State elections officials will then transfer the petitions to the Democratic Party of Virginia, which will review the signatures and determine which candidates qualify for the primary.

The suit asserts that "with several new vaccines now approved, it seems doubly necessary to try and assure that no one is needlessly exposed to the COVID-19 pandemic until they can get the vaccine."

Virginia law requires the minimum of 400 signatures per congressional district in order to make prospective statewide candidates demonstrate a level of statewide interest and organization. The suit says that requirement is "incredibly onerous during this COVID-19 pandemic." Goldman said he and Carter are asking the court to waive the requirement because some congressional districts might be COVID hot spots.

In 2012 only two candidates, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney and Rep. Ron Paul of Texas, qualified for Virginia’s Republican presidential primary. State lawmakers subsequently cut the signature requirement for ballot access in half - to 5,000 statewide and at least 200 per congressional district. The reduction applies only to presidential primaries.