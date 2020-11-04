Good beats Webb in the 5th; Luria tops Taylor in the 2nd

In the Virginia Beach contest, Luria had 50.9% of the vote to 46.5% for Taylor. In a statement, Luria thanked the district’s voters and said she will work across the aisle.

“Now, more than ever, the challenges we face as a nation call for bipartisan solutions and cooperation across the political spectrum. For the past two years, that’s how I’ve worked in Congress. And as your representative, that’s what will continue to guide my efforts,” Luria said.

“Together, we’ll fight to ensure that health care is more accessible and affordable, that small businesses lead the way in our economic recovery and that the benefits our veterans, service members, and their families have earned are protected.”

Taylor issued a statement in which he congratulated Luria and wished her well. He added:

“There is currently a division in our nation that seems unbearable to many, but throughout our short American history, we have struggled through turmoil before. Over time, I believe that the push and pull of democracy within our great, flexible republic strengthens the fabric of our society and keeps us heading in the direction of that ever elusive, more perfect union.”