Good beats Webb in the 5th; Luria tops Taylor in the 2nd

Bob Good, a former Campbell County supervisor and ex-Liberty University employee, held the 5th District congressional seat for the GOP on Tuesday, topping Democrat Cameron Webb.
In the 2nd District, based in Virginia Beach, Rep. Elaine Luria the Democratic incumbent, won a second term, beating Republican Scott Taylor in a rematch of their 2018 contest in which she ousted the GOP incumbent.
In unofficial returns, Good had 53.4% of the vote to 46.3% for Webb, a physician and director of health policy and equity at the University of Virginia.
Democrats thought they had an opportunity to pick up the seat after Good ousted Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-5th, in a drive-thru convention. But Good prevailed in the traditionally Republican district, despite Webb’s significant fundraising advantage.
Good said in a statement: “The political elite said that a true conservative couldn’t win here, that this district was turning blue, that this race was a toss-up, but the voters have proven that a bright red conservative can win by standing on principle, despite being vastly outspent from outside the district.”
Webb conceded, saying in a statement: “While this is not the outcome we hoped for, it has truly been an honor to run to represent this district in Congress.”
He added: “Congratulations to Mr. Good for his victory and I look forward to continuing to engage with him as we move forward from the election in a unified way.”
In the Virginia Beach contest, Luria had 50.9% of the vote to 46.5% for Taylor. In a statement, Luria thanked the district’s voters and said she will work across the aisle.
“Now, more than ever, the challenges we face as a nation call for bipartisan solutions and cooperation across the political spectrum. For the past two years, that’s how I’ve worked in Congress. And as your representative, that’s what will continue to guide my efforts,” Luria said.
“Together, we’ll fight to ensure that health care is more accessible and affordable, that small businesses lead the way in our economic recovery and that the benefits our veterans, service members, and their families have earned are protected.”
Taylor issued a statement in which he congratulated Luria and wished her well. He added:
“There is currently a division in our nation that seems unbearable to many, but throughout our short American history, we have struggled through turmoil before. Over time, I believe that the push and pull of democracy within our great, flexible republic strengthens the fabric of our society and keeps us heading in the direction of that ever elusive, more perfect union.”
The sprawling 5th District, larger than New Jersey, extends from Fauquier County in Northern Virginia, through Charlottesville and Danville, and south to the North Carolina line.
Republican Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the district by 14 percentage points in 2016, but Democrats hoped that Webb, an African American physician, was the right candidate in a year of a pandemic and a reckoning on race.
Congressional incumbents easily won re-election in Virginia’s other contested U.S. House contests outside the Richmond area.
(804) 649-6645
Twitter: @AndrewCainRTD