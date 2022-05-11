Good, Lawson lead in fundraising ahead of May 21 GOP nomination contests

Rep. Bob Good, R-5th has a big fundraising advantage over his GOP challenger ahead of the 5th District nominating convention on May 21.

Good, seeking a second term in a redrawn district that now includes part of Hanover County, had raised $741,428 through May 1 and had $370,132 on hand, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

His GOP challenger, Dan Moy, a retired Air Force colonel and former head of the Charlottesville GOP committee, had raised $121,906 and had $17,683 on hand. Good raised $518,278 of his war chest in 2021, according to VPAP.

Republicans will choose their nominee at a convention in the Kirby Field House at Hampden-Sydney College.

The sprawling 5th District, which encompasses all or part of 24 counties and cities, now includes about 13,400 voters in northern Hanover County, as well as all of Louisa, Powhatan and Goochland counties.

Good unseated Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-5th in a 2020 drive-through convention in Campbell County. Riggleman faced a backlash among some conservative activists in the sprawling district after he officiated in 2019 at a gay wedding for two men who had volunteered for his campaign.

Josh Throneburg, a Charlottesville minister, is the Democratic candidate for the seat Democrats have not won since 2008.

In another closely watched GOP nomination contest May 21, Prince William County Supervisor Jeanine Lawson leads an 11-candidate field in fundraising in Northern Virginia's 10th District. In a party canvass Republicans will choose their nominee in the district, based in Loudoun and Prince William counties.

The nominee will take on Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, a former Loudoun County prosecutor and state senator who has held the seat since 2019.

Lawson had raised $922,173 as of May 1, according to VPAP. She had $322,570 in cash on hand.

Her nearest GOP rival in cash raised was Navy veteran Hung Cao, with $455,470. Mike Clancy, an information technology executive, was closest to Lawson in cash on hand, with $261,780 to Cao's $221,109.

In Northern Virginia's 8th District, five hopefuls are vying for the GOP nomination in a May 21 convention, seeking the chance to run for a heavily Democratic seat.

Karina Lipsman, who was born in Ukraine and has worked in the financial and defense industries, led the field through May 1 with $65,026 raised and with a balance of $32,632 according to VPAP.

Rep. Don Beyer, D-8th, a former two-term lieutenant governor, has held the seat since 2014. Beyer faces a June 21 Democratic primary challenge from Victoria Virasingh, a party activist in Arlington County who works in the tech industry.