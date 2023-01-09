Good says GOP holdouts won key concessions, pledges to back McCarthy

Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, says he and fellow GOP holdouts won important concessions from new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and that he will now "do whatever I can" to support McCarthy as speaker.

"I was proud to stand with courageous conservatives who ignored the media and the establishment elites to place the good of the country ahead of special interests in Washington, and even their own political interests," Good said in a statement Monday.

"In doing so we gained valuable concessions that should empower rank and file Members of Congress to better represent their constituents."

Good was one of the final six anti-McCarthy holdouts who voted "present" early Saturday on the 15th ballot. "Present" votes did not count in the tally. That meant McCarthy's 216 votes were more than 50% of the 428 cast. (The seat of Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, who died Nov. 28, remains vacant.)

Good says he and fellow conservatives have been pushing for rules changes that would give House members more time to read bills, more chances to offer amendments, and the power to limit the scope of legislation so that lawmakers are not forced to vote for measures they consider extraneous.

McCarthy also reportedly agreed to make it easier for any House member to call for a vote to oust the speaker and to give conservatives better representation on committees.

"We proved it was worth taking the time needed to make a better decision, even if that meant a few extra days, to get a better result," Good said.

He added: "I promise to do everything I can to support Kevin McCarthy as Speaker and I promise to work with my fellow conservatives to ensure he and our Republican majority live up to the commitments we have made."

In a weekend interview with Lynchburg TV station WSET, and a radio interview Monday with host John Fredericks, Good said that by early Saturday morning he thought it was time for the remaining holdouts to vote "present" so that McCarthy could prevail.

"I didn't just want to be a martyr for an indefinite period of time" when "there wasn't a path to victory," Good told WSET.

He said he has asked his staff to set up a meeting this week in which he plans to personally express his support to McCarthy.

Good told Fredericks on Monday that if the House passes the new rules package governing its proceedings, "we're going to end up better for it - time will tell how much better for it."