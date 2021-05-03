GOP candidates for governor make final pitches ahead of Saturday's convention

The method to hear appeals Saturday? A smattering of panels reachable by phone or Zoom will make decisions on the spot.

Rich Anderson, chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia, said that despite hurdles, he is confident the voting and counting process will go smoothly.

Anderson said in an interview Monday that the party expects to start counting ballots at 1 p.m. on Sunday, beginning with the race for attorney general, followed by lieutenant governor and then governor. Anderson said it's “impossible” to predict how quickly the process will go, but he said he hopes counting will be done by the end of the day on Tuesday.

Complicating the process is the ranked-choice method Republicans chose, which is gaining popularity across the country. Voters will list the candidates in order of preference, and one by one, candidates will be eliminated until one has more than 50% of the vote.

“I believe this is going to work very well. There are a lot of moving pieces and a lot of complexity, but I've got literally hundreds of people across the state working hard and so I think that their investment of time and energy and hard work will pay off,” Anderson said.