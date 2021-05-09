GOP fight for attorney general nomination down to Miyares and Smith of Virginia Beach

The fight for the GOP's attorney general nomination was down to a heated battle between Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, and Chuck Smith, a former head of the Virginia Beach GOP as counting continued Sunday night.

Chesterfield Supervisor Leslie Haley fell off the ballot in the first round, followed in the second round by Jack White, a former clerk for Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and a partner at a Tysons Corner law firm.

Haley's fate was decided on her home turf: support for her in Chesterfield, where she practices law and has served as a supervisor since 2016, was not overwhelming. Miyares claimed wins in Henrico and Hanover counties and in the city of Richmond.

Miyares, a son of Cuban immigrants, has served in the General Assembly since 2016. A former Virginia Beach prosecutor, he says he is the best candidate for the job because: “I think ultimately right now you have a criminal-first, victim-last mindset in Richmond that has made Virginians less safe and secure.”