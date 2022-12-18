GOP legislators seek to repeal law hitching Va. to Calif. emissions standards

Last year, Democratic legislators passed a bill to put the brakes on some pollution from tailpipe emissions by hitching Virginia to California’s emissions standards.

The law also directs auto manufacturers to deliver more electric vehicle inventories to dealerships. Now, some Republican legislators vow to repeal the law, and they question why Virginia should follow another state’s model.

Trip Pollard, a lawyer for the Southern Environmental Law Center, said the 2021 decision was a limited option state legislators chose to take in order to drive down tailpipe pollution more than the federal Clean Air Act mandates.

The federal Clean Air Act — which has existed since 1963 — doesn’t give states the ability to design their own standards but rather sets nationwide standards. California was granted an exception for its stricter standards because efforts to clean up the state’s smoggy air predate federal efforts. Virginia is now one of 16 states to adopt what California is doing.

“Virginia, like other states, has one simple choice to make: Either you follow the federal standards, or you follow the California standards,” Pollard said.

The law drew pushback from the Youngkin administration and some Republican legislators. So far, seven bills for the session that starts in January seek to unhitch Virginia from California.

“I think it was really reprehensible for Virginia to cede our authority to bureaucrats in another state,” said Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, who filed one of the bills to repeal the law.

Another point of contention is California’s recent push to ban the sale of gasoline-powered vehicles in the state by 2035. The ban, which would still require approval by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, would affect California and each state that has adopted its standards.

McDougle questions the feasibility of electric vehicle adoption by 2035 in areas that may not have built out enough fast charging infrastructure. (Virginia has received federal funding to aid with fast charging infrastructure buildout, but it’s mostly along major roads.)

“I spend a lot of my time in the Northern Neck and the Middle Peninsula, but also those areas that are slower to have resources,” McDougle said. “It might not be appropriate for them to have all electric vehicles in the same time frame as Arlington and Alexandria.”

Sen. Bill DeSteph, R-Virginia Beach, said that while he appreciated the intention of the law linking Virginia to California, he would rather see Virginia continue to clean up its power grid before mandating more widespread adoption of electric vehicles. DeSteph, who owns a Tesla, filed one of the bills seeking a repeal.

“I thought it was extremely hypocritical — we need to clean up our own grid,” DeSteph said. “We need to rely on growing our internal grid to support anything before we try to take on additional standards.”

Pollard of the Southern Environmental Law Center said Virginia would be “giving up too soon” if it repeals the law because it doesn’t take effect until early 2024. If California’s 2035 gas-powered ban is implemented, Pollard noted that is another decade of time for Virginia’s infrastructure to meet future demand.

It’s a confidence Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Fairfax, echoed. He was a chief co-patron of the 2021 law. He noted how Virginia is already in the process of developing less reliance on fossil fuels and implementation of renewable energy through the Virginia Clean Economy Act. He added that a growing number of auto manufacturers are pledging to produce only zero-emission vehicles within the next two decades.

“The list of manufacturers that have made the decision is getting longer every day. You cannot watch television these days without seeing an ad for an electric vehicle,” Sullivan said.

“It’s just quite clear that that’s where this is headed.”

In the meantime, he said he plans to go to Maryland (a state also tied to California’s standards) to purchase an electric vehicle, due to low EV inventory in Virginia.

Sullivan said he will continue to support legislation that helps bolster clean energy and electric vehicle infrastructure.