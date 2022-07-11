GOP looks for ways to curb abortions even without a ban

Del. Dave LaRock, R-Loudoun, for example, is urging Youngkin to consider conditioning some funding for state-funded universities like VCU and UVA on those institutions halting the procedure at their medical facilities.

LaRock said Youngkin could also examine funding controlled by the administration, like the allocation of funding for contraceptives, to medical providers that don’t perform abortions.

“The conversation is focused on extremes like an outright ban and what the governor has proposed,” La Rock said in an interview. “There's just so much more to this issue.”

LaRock said Youngkin is “paying close attention to those suggestions.”

The delegate was among a few conservative lawmakers who spoke at an antiabortion rally at the state Capitol on Saturday. The rally underscored conservatives' pressure on Youngkin to advance antiabortion policies in the state.

Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, said she would introduce an outright ban on abortions at conception - a measure that will almost surely be defeated.

Sen. Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell, has said he will introduce a similar measure in the Senate.

In a Sunday interview on the CBS program "Face the Nation,” Youngkin did not directly answer a question about whether he would ever pursue a full abortion ban. "I believe, as a pro-life governor, that life begins at conception." But, he said, he is focused on getting a bill he can sign.

"Well, the reality is that as a pro-life governor in a state like Virginia where I have a Senate that's controlled by Democrats and a House that's controlled by Republicans, we have to find a way to get things done," the governor said.

Republicans hold a 52-48 edge in the House of Delegates, while Democrats hold a 21-19 edge in the state Senate.

On June 24, the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Youngkin said that he will seek legislation to bar most abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest, or when a woman's life is in jeopardy. Both Youngkin and Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, one of four Republicans Youngkin has tasked to pursue abortion legislation, say they prefer a 15-week bill, but that a 20-week standard could be a fallback position.

Traditionally, abortion legislation goes through the Senate Education and Health Committee on which Democrats hold a 9-6 advantage. Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, who leads the committee, told CNN over the weekend that "If the governor is trying to push a 15-week ban, it's not going to get through my committee. I can guarantee you that."

LaRock said other alternatives that could hook more moderate Senate Democrats include “measures that provide additional services and care for mothers and families in the strained situations when a woman is making her choice.”

He said that could include more funding for crisis pregnancy centers, which engage with pregnant women but don’t provide abortions, and often try to sway women against the procedure. LaRock said the state could also move to make “adoption as affordable as possible.”

Rep. Good, in Richmond, urges lawmakers to end abortion, not settle for 15-week ban "Republicans should not be in the business of negotiating the timeline of abortion," Good said. "Six weeks, eight weeks, 10 weeks, 12 weeks, whatever it may be... "Abortion should not be negotiated. It should be eliminated."

“We could be focusing short-term on things that would make it more viable for a woman to choose life and take some difficulty out of a pregnancy that is unplanned and sometimes unwanted,” he said.

March, a freshman lawmaker, said she would propose a stricter stance.

"This will be the most pro-life legislation ever carried in Virginia," she said of her bill.

Without naming names, March criticized Republicans who she said are willing to cut deals with Democrats on abortion.

"There is no compromise. There can be no compromise," March said. "To cut deals with those who would kill the unborn is immoral and it is unloving."

LaRock said that while his opinion on abortions is uncompromising, he would qualify as a victory any policy that led to fewer women seeking or receiving the procedure.

“I believe that human life begins at conception. No compromise means that we can never justify taking an innocent human life, but at this moment, I doubt anything like a ban will move forward. It's not enough to have control of one of the chambers in the legislature,” LaRock said.

“I think anything that would make women want fewer abortions is a win in the next few years.”