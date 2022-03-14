GOP seeks funding for Youngkin's lab schools push; Dems want per-pupil funds to stay with traditional schools

Gov. Glenn Youngkin ran on a promise to expand school choice in Virginia. But after a series of proposals were defeated in the legislature, his current chances for success will come down to 11th-hour negotiations for money to temporarily fund the operations of a handful of new schools.

The governor’s only remaining bill to usher in more privately run public schools would expand the ability of colleges and universities to open and operate “lab schools,” using public dollars to foster innovation in education.

It is one of about two dozen bills subject to negotiation between the GOP-controlled House and the Democratic-controlled Senate as they head into an upcoming special session to finish their work on the budget and other measures in conference committees.

Democrats in the Senate, who have rejected Youngkin-backed proposals to clear a path for more charter schools in the state, say they are open to the concept of lab schools, but have not put forward any new funding for them or signaled support for a path to fund them through existing education dollars.

The Youngkin administration and Republicans in the House, meanwhile, remain firm in their support for the idea that public school dollars should “follow the student” to the school they attend.

If it happens to be a new lab school, they say the money should leave their neighborhood school and be appropriated to their lab school instead.

Youngkin and House Republicans also are fighting for a one-time $150 million allocation that Youngkin had pitched as seed money to help establish new schools and fund the cost of developing innovative programs.

Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, one of the Senate negotiators on the lab schools proposal, said the Senate is unified behind the bill as it left the upper chamber. She said a “critical condition” of the Senate supporting the lab schools legislation was that the per-student school dollars stay with the traditional public school.

“If the allocation of funding is public dollars allocated to the school district, then we’re talking about charter schools, and that’s a whole different kind of an animal,” Hashmi said in an interview.

“In the Senate, we’ve been willing to accommodate broadening the definition of lab schools,” she added, noting that the Senate agreed to allow lab schools at colleges and universities without teacher training programs.

“But we are certainly not going to entertain the idea of creating a pathway for more charter schools through the lab schools legislation.”

Without per-student funding following students to their lab school, the GOP sponsor of the House bill says the impact of the legislation will be minimal.

“I would hesitate to say this would help any kids, and leaves hundreds of kids in underserved communities where their school system may not have access to innovation,” said Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach. (Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Washington County, is the Senate sponsor.)

“To do this, we need the dollars to follow the students.”

Davis said he is interested in a compromise in which school boards could authorize the creation of new lab schools in their districts, instead of the state, as the House bill proposes. He said that would give a local school board the power to decide if it wants dollars flowing to a new lab school.

If that proposal fails, the state could open some lab schools using the one-time $150 million budget request from Youngkin, which is tied up in state budget negotiations.

House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, said negotiations on the funding request are ongoing. He said he was optimistic that budget negotiators would land at a number somewhere between the Senate’s $0 and the House’s $150 million.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the average Virginia high school has around 1,240 students. The average middle school has just over 700, while the average elementary school has just over 500.

Under the Senate version, new lab schools must have enough cash up-front to fund the first year of operations, and part of the second and third years. If Republicans can secure the proposed $150 million, they would have a one-time pot of funding to open six high schools or 16 elementary schools.

That would not include start-up costs for the schools, or money for innovative curriculum.

On the prospects for a new draft of the legislation that would allow school boards to authorize their funding flowing into local lab schools, Hashmi said the Senate was firm on its position and no further negotiations were on the calendar.

“Where we left it was that we would only agree to the Senate bill as it left the Senate. The Senate is firm,” she said.

The Senate negotiators on the conference committee include Pillion and Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond. Two of the three would have to lend their support to the proposal for it to move to the full Senate.

Stacy Haney, a lobbyist with the Virginia School Boards Association, said the group also opposes Davis’ proposal and said it was more akin to charter school legislation that the Senate killed during the session.

Similarly, Hashmi said the state’s existing law regarding charter schools, which has yielded just seven schools, already allows school boards to authorize privately run schools and funding for them.

“If a local school board wants to establish a relationship with an outside organization and have their dollars follow the student, they can do that. That’s already in the code,” Hashmi said.

“You don’t need a quote unquote ‘lab school bill’ to do that. The problem for the governor is that there is no school division clamoring to do it.”